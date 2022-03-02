Applauding Women! Centre Inaugurates International Women's Week Starting Today

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, inaugurated the celebration of the International Day of Women week from March 1 to March 8. The Ministry has collaborated with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) for the event themed around women's 'safety and security'.

Irani appreciated the tireless efforts of more than 700 women workers at One-Stop Centres (OSC), who worked across the country to provide relief to victimized women despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) and BPR&D also held several interactive sessions after the event's launch.

Commendable Efforts Of OSC

While addressing the gathering of OSC 'Sakhis', Smriti Irani commended their efforts which played a critical role in providing holistic services to women who have been victims of violence and abuse. Further, she added that more than 70 lakh women had received help from the OSCs and women helpline, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) mentioned. She also said, "every life you save, the Samman (respect) you uphold, will always be remembered by the nation".

The Nirbhaya Fund

Director-General of BPR&D, Balaji Srivastava, also delivered a key address at the event and gave a detailed background of the work and initiatives carried out by the agency, with integrated technology, online tracking systems such as Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences with data sets of over 5 lakh entries and cybercrime portal. Srivastava also spoke about the contributions from the Nirbhaya Fund in the training of nearly 20,000 functionaries such as prosecutors and police personnel through more than 700 training modules.

A Nukkad Natak, or street play, was organized at the event to highlight the role played by OSCs to ensure that women could lead a dignified life by providing them all the support and assistance they required. OSCs offer a wide range of services and support to women in distress, including police, legal, medical and psycho-social support.

