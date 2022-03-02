All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Applauding Women! Centre Inaugurates International Womens Week Starting Today

Image Credit: Press Information Bureau

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Applauding Women! Centre Inaugurates International Women's Week Starting Today

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  2 March 2022 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Ministry Of Women and Child Development collaborated with the Bureau of Police Research and Development and launched Women's Day week with the theme 'safety and security of women'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, inaugurated the celebration of the International Day of Women week from March 1 to March 8. The Ministry has collaborated with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) for the event themed around women's 'safety and security'.

Irani appreciated the tireless efforts of more than 700 women workers at One-Stop Centres (OSC), who worked across the country to provide relief to victimized women despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) and BPR&D also held several interactive sessions after the event's launch.

Commendable Efforts Of OSC

While addressing the gathering of OSC 'Sakhis', Smriti Irani commended their efforts which played a critical role in providing holistic services to women who have been victims of violence and abuse. Further, she added that more than 70 lakh women had received help from the OSCs and women helpline, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) mentioned. She also said, "every life you save, the Samman (respect) you uphold, will always be remembered by the nation".

The Nirbhaya Fund

Director-General of BPR&D, Balaji Srivastava, also delivered a key address at the event and gave a detailed background of the work and initiatives carried out by the agency, with integrated technology, online tracking systems such as Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences with data sets of over 5 lakh entries and cybercrime portal. Srivastava also spoke about the contributions from the Nirbhaya Fund in the training of nearly 20,000 functionaries such as prosecutors and police personnel through more than 700 training modules.

A Nukkad Natak, or street play, was organized at the event to highlight the role played by OSCs to ensure that women could lead a dignified life by providing them all the support and assistance they required. OSCs offer a wide range of services and support to women in distress, including police, legal, medical and psycho-social support.

Also Read: Here's How A Teenager's Brainchild Is Bringing Affordable Generic Medicines To Indian Homes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Ministry of women and child development 
Women's day 
One stop centres 
Stories 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X