Indian Railways To Set Up Countrys Biggest Wrestling Academy In Delhi

Good Governance
Indian Railways To Set Up Country's Biggest Wrestling Academy In Delhi

Delhi,  12 Feb 2022 11:46 AM GMT

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced that the proposed biggest wrestling academy in India would be equipped with advanced training facilities that will provide ample opportunities to many aspiring wrestlers to become champions in future.

The Indian Railways will soon set up the country's biggest and exclusive world-class academy for wrestlers in railways, with all the best sports facilities in Delhi's Kishanganj locality.

The ministry said the railway has already sanctioned an estimated cost of Rs 30.76 crore for its establishment on February 11.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced that India's proposed biggest wrestling academy would be equipped with advanced training facilities that will provide ample opportunities to many aspiring wrestlers to become champions in future.

Paramount Role In Promoting Wrestling

"The Railways has played a significant role in promoting wrestling in India, and many of the renowned wrestlers are from railways. Most of the medals India has won in the Olympics in wrestling category were from Indian Railways, including Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012), Sakshi Malik (2016), Ravi Kumar and Bajranj (2020)," the minister said, according to The New Indian Express.

Appreciating the performances of railways wrestlers in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister said that the railway sportspersons had done marvellously. Out of seven medals won by India, three individual medals were bagged by the railway sportspersons. Apart from the Olympics, the sportspersons have also brought laurels for the country in other mega sports events like Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc.

Vaishnav further added that the Indian Railways has contributed to promoting sports through the Railway Sports Promotion Board in the country. It has also supported the sizable number of sportspersons by giving them job security with various incentives.

"Till date, over 9000 sportspersons are on a roll in 29 game disciplines in Indian Railways. The Railways sportspersons have been awarded 27 Padamshreee, 176 Arjuna, 12 Dhayanchanad, 14 Dronacharaya and nine major Dhayanchand Khel Ratna awards for their outstanding sports achievements," the minister said.

