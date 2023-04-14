Indian Railways Earmarks Berths For Specially-Abled People In Select Trains

The Indian Railways has announced that berths, preferably lower ones, will be reserved in select, mail, and express trains for specially-abled passengers and their attendants. According to the railways, the announcement is made to assure that passengers with disabilities can travel comfortably.

However, for the time being, reserved seats for such passengers are only available on mail and express trains. This service is an extension of one previously available to older people and women traveling alone or with small children, reported Outlook India

The Indian Railways already provide reduced fares to four categories of disabled passengers: passengers who are totally blind, totally deaf and hard of hearing, orthopedically challenged/paraplegic passengers, passengers who have an intellectual disability, and who cannot travel without an escort.

According to a Railway Board order issued to its various zones on March 31, 2023, people with disabilities and their attendants will be given four berths in the Sleeper Class (two lower and two middle), two berths in the 3 AC class (one lower and one middle), and two berths in the 3E class (one lower and one middle), reported PTI.



Two lower and two upper berths have been set aside in Garib Rath trains for differently-abled passengers. However, they will have to pay the full fare for this service. In addition, two seats will be set aside in AC chair car trains for "Divyang," or differently-abled people.

Also Read: Krryz Woman Gets New Lease Of Life With 'Auto Liver Transplant’