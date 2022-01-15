All section
Caste discrimination
Hyderabad Tops Green Chart, Increases Forest Cover By 147% in Last Decade

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Telangana,  15 Jan 2022 6:52 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

A scheme such as Haitham Haram, a program of planting sapling, has brought a huge change. The development of urban forest parks has been another huge contributor.

A massive effort to resurrect the green cover has come to fruition as Hyderabad topped the Indian State of Forest Research list. The city has developed the largest green cover among all the megacities in the last decade. The increase in the green cover of the state was recorded to be as much as 147 per cent, from 33.15sq km to 81.81 sq km.

According to the report, this was achievable because of the measures taken by the state.

Measures Taken To Increase The Forest Cover

Plantations along with 158km ORR, along highways, at road intersections and also turning graveyards green were the contributing factors to the city emerging in the top position.

A scheme such as Haitham Haram, a program of planting a sapling, has brought a huge change. The development of urban forest parks has been another huge contributor.

Rejuvenation Of Forest Cover

Principal Chief Conservator of forest R Shobha participated in a video conference with the union minister for environment, forest and climate change. Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday told TOI the highlight of achievement was the development of 188 forest blocks in 129 locations in HMDA limits. A total of 1.60 lakh was rejuvenated, as reported by Times Of India.

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the biggest urban reserve forest park at Pedda Amberpet on July 1, 2021, which is spread over1075.64 acres and has 2.89 lakh plants 15 other forest reserve parks are almost ready However the aim is to rejuvenate 59 urban parks located in HMDA, i.e. over 59,522 acres. "It was about not leaving any place unutilized. The plantation was done in a scientific manner". A forest official said.

Currently, the Warangal highway has been 'saturated' up to Raigir, and in two or three months, the plantation is to be completed up to Alair. Similarly, Rajiv Rahadri, Kurnool Road, and Shamshabad airport to Srisailam road have all been saturated. We left nothing, except sheetrock where we could not plant saplings," the forest official said. The ORR interchanges have been another place where dense plantation has been done. Greenery was also developed along Musi, in addition to 150 parks in the city.

