Haryana To Roll Out Rs 1,304 Crore Plan To Tackle Stubble Burning

In an effort to prevent stubble burning in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a Rs 1,304 crore comprehensive plan for the crop residue management. In addition, the central government has provided Rs 170 crore to the state under the plan this year.

Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, on Monday, August 3, said that the state government has submitted an annual action plan to the tune of Rs 639.10 crore under the scheme 'Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue' to the central government.

Along with in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue, the plan consists of enforcement measures regarding the prohibition on stubble burning as well.

"State government had been taking all possible measures for management of paddy straw in-situ (in the field), including distributing equipment for crop residue management, establishing Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) and establishing dedicated control room at state headquarters at the Directorate of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare," Kaushal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Besides this, an incentive of Rs 100 per quintal is being provided to non-basmati growers for the crop residue management within seven days as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

"Haryana government has helped small and marginal farmers growing non-Basmati and Muchal variety of Basmati, by providing enough machines and Rs 1,000 per acre as operational cost. For these two purposes, the Haryana government has already provided a sum of Rs 453 crore in the state budget," Kaushal added.

"Haryana government has also encouraged establishment of straw bailer units to promote ex-situ management. Under this initiative, 64 such units were established till November 5, 2019, and 131 were established between November 6 and December 11. State government has also issued 155 permits to farmers for purchase of such units," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has taken stringent action against stubble burners and officers who have failed to control the burning.