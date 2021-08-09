Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar launched the online portal and a mobile application 'Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi Yojana' (PM-DAKSH) on Saturday, August 7. It aims at making the skill development training programmes more readily available to the youths of sanitation workers, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes. The ministry is implementing this scheme from 2020-2021.

Under the scheme, the earlier-mentioned groups will receive skill-development training programmes on entrepreneurship development, long-term training programmes, short term training programmes, and upskilling or reskilling.

According to Kumar, these training programmes are being implemented through government training institutes, sector skill councils made by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and other such institutions reported Mint.

Specifics Of Portal

The 'PM-DAKSH' portal brings all the information about skill development training under one roof. Any person can get any information about skill development training programmes with just one click. They can find out programmes taking place near them. Also, they can easily register themselves for any skill training.

Some of the essential features of the portal are the availability of all information related to skill development at one place for the targeted group and the option to register with the training institute and for the programme that one finds interest in. People can also avail the option to register the attendance of trainees through scanning face and eye during the training period and monitoring the facility through photo and video clips during training, among some other facilities.

Inclusion Of Differently-abled

Minister Virendra Kumar was also the National Convention on Digital Best Practices and North East Summit chairperson. The summit was held to celebrate the 75th year of independence of the country ('Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'). Its purpose was to use digital technologies to empower persons with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Moreover, the minister asked the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to popularise the convention in the entire country with enhanced participation of the differently-abled. He stated that their participation is vital as nothing could be discussed if the real stakeholders are not present.

