Gujarat, Delhi Lead In Good Governance Index 2020-21, Uttar Pradesh Shows Growth

Gujarat, Delhi Lead In Good Governance Index 2020-21, Uttar Pradesh Shows Growth

26 Dec 2021

Gujarat has topped states in the overall Good Governance Index (GGI) for 2020-21 in the indicators launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Good Governance Day on Saturday.

The Good Governance Index was released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, prepared by The Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances(DARPG) on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan where he mentioned the indicators of a Good Governance Index that evaluates the governance of any state or union territory by looking at various sectors like agriculture, commerce, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure, economic governance, social welfare & development, judicial and public security, environment and citizen-centric governance. GGI's main aim is to give quantifiable knowledge to relate the way of governance of different states and union territories.

Good Governance Index Of Other States

As reported by The Times of India Gujarat came at the top in the Good Governance Index with 58 indicator index and it was followed by Maharashtra and then Goa. Among the union territories, Delhi secured its first position. As per the scores of GGI 2021, Uttar Pradesh showed good growth of 8.9%. Gujarat did well in economic governance, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development, judiciary and public safety.

Praising the PM's governance, Shah mentioned at the event that the Modi Government took decisions for the betterment of the society irrespective of the fact that ot would sound harsh to the public at first but it has never disappointed the nation and always maintained transparency with its people. According to him, Modi brought the faith of democracy in people with his ideologies and strategies.

The scores of twenty states show remarkable performance in one or the other sector. Also, after doing the analysis, it can be concluded that there is a marginal difference in between the state's GGI scores. This shows that India is going in a positive direction in terms of governance.

Also read: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa Top Centre's Good Governance Index; UP Shows Big Improvement

