Ensuring Safety For Women! Faridabad Police Launches Night Pick-Up & Drop Facility, Intensifies Patrolling

Faridabad Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, launched a free night pick-up and drop facility on Saturday (November 12) to give security and prevent crimes against women at night. The facility can also be availed by contacting police control room (PCR) numbers throughout the night.

Earlier this week, an injured woman was found on the roadside at night in the Mujesar area of Faridabad. According to a report by NDTV, the woman was allegedly kidnapped by a man obsessed with her and later beaten up severely. Shortly after, she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Several such incidents from the area have been reported in the past year, and hence, the initiative by Faridabad Police is a welcome move.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (NIT), said, "Any woman who is not able to get a vehicle to get back home between 10 pm and 6 am can call the police helpline numbers — 9999150000, 0129-2227200 and 7290010000 — to request the service. It will be available throughout the week. A police control room (PCR) van or a station house officer (SHO) vehicle will reach the spot and will drop the woman safely to her destination".

The commissioner added that if the woman cannot find an auto-rickshaw or book a private vehicle, she can call the police and seek assistance.

Plan Of Action

An awareness drive has been launched by the police, where their teams are visiting private companies to inform people about the initiative. Moreover, flyers and pamphlets are being circulated at railway stations, bus stands and metro stations to ensure that every woman is aware of the facility.

With 32 station head office vehicles, 52 emergency rescue vehicles (ERV) and six Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force (RAF) vehicles, the police teams are prepared to assist women without facing a shortage of vehicles. The police have also requested autorickshaw drivers to pick up women passengers from commercial areas after 7 pm so that they won't have to walk alone on isolated roads to reach the nearest public transport facility.

Patrolling In Remote Areas I ntensifies

Sube Singh, the spokesperson of the Faridabad Police, said that patrolling is being carried out in the industrial areas and remote corners of the city since women there do not find it easy to avail of public transport.

As patrolling at night to prevent crimes amplifies, Singh says, "We are focussing on various measures to enhance women's safety. Effective checks of public vehicles and verification of cab and auto drivers are our prime concerns."

Meanwhile, station head officers (SHO) of women police stations will be visiting areas dense with paying guest accommodations, corporate offices, industries, colleges and schools where women live or study in large numbers. The SHOs will regularly meet such women to familiarise them with the security arrangements, thus maintaining transparency between the police and women.

