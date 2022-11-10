All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Enable GPS On Ambulances, Establish Control Room For Uninterrupted Traffic: Karnataka HC

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Unsplash 

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Enable GPS On Ambulances, Establish Control Room For Uninterrupted Traffic: Karnataka HC

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  10 Nov 2022 9:08 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The HC directed the state government to issue necessary circulars to the ambulance manufacturers and owners so that both the government and private ambulances are equipped with the positioning system.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state authorities to install a Global Positioning System (GPS) on ambulances to enable them to travel uninterrupted during rush hours and in traffic. The GPS is a satellite-based tracking system to identify the ground location of an object.

The verdict was given by a division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale after hearing a petition by 'Bharat Punaruttana Trust'. The court then adjourned the proceedings by three weeks.

GPS-Enabled Ambulances In Karnataka

According to the HC, all ambulances in Karnataka have to be equipped with GPS tracking devices and should also undergo routine inspections.

The court directed the state government to issue necessary circulars regarding the same to the ambulance manufacturers and owners so that both the government and private ambulances are equipped with the positioning system.

Furthermore, the HC ordered the establishment of a control room for the management of ambulances. The control rooms should be able to regulate the traffic on roads while ambulances travel. The court added that the tender process for the same should get started as soon as possible.

Additionally, the court also ordered a report on how the Police Commissioner's earlier directive regarding the uninterrupted transit of ambulances during the movement of VIPs was being implemented.

NavIC: Home-Grown GPS

According to NDTV, in September, the central government stated it held a meeting with mobile manufacturers to discuss the compatibility of the home-grown tracking system --Navigation with Indian Constellation -- in smartphones, but no timeline was fixed for its implementation. NavIC is the name of India's independent, stand-alone navigation satellite system.

The clarification by the centre came after media reports suggested the government was looking to mandate its indigenous navigation system "within months".

Currently, there are four global systems, GPS from the US, GLONASS from Russia, Galileo from European Union and BeiDou from China. Further, there are two regional systems, NavIC from India and QZSS from Japan.

Also Read: Bengal Sets Example To Counter Anaemia Among Women By Setting Kitchen Gardens

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
GPS On Ambulances 
Control Room 
Karnataka HC 

Must Reads

Equal Opportunity For All! This Organisation Is Making Quality Education Accessible For Marginalised Youth
Tribal Folks In Andhra Began Laying Road To Their Villages As Authorities Kept Neglecting Their Plea
My Story: 'Breast Cancer Treatment Terrified Me, But I Stayed Positive Throughout For My Family'
Enable GPS On Ambulances, Establish Control Room For Uninterrupted Traffic: Karnataka HC
Similar Posts
Bengal Sets Example To Counter Anaemia Among Women By Setting Kitchen Gardens
Good Governance

Bengal Sets Example To Counter Anaemia Among Women By Setting Kitchen Gardens

The Logical Indian Crew
Gadkari Sets An Example, Says Sorry For Poor Construction Of Road In Madhya Pradesh
Good Governance

Gadkari Sets An Example, Says Sorry For Poor Construction Of Road In Madhya Pradesh

The Logical Indian Crew
Election Commission Launches App For People With Disabilities
Good Governance

Election Commission Launches App For People With Disabilities

The Logical Indian Crew
IPS Officer Disguises Herself & Files Fake Robbery Complaint To Check Response Time Of Police
Good Governance

IPS Officer Disguises Herself & Files Fake Robbery Complaint To Check Response Time Of Police

The Logical Indian Crew
Mission Reunite: Mumbai Police Traces 487 Missing Children In Just 45 Days
Good Governance

'Mission Reunite': Mumbai Police Traces 487 Missing Children In Just 45 Days

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X