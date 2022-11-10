Enable GPS On Ambulances, Establish Control Room For Uninterrupted Traffic: Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state authorities to install a Global Positioning System (GPS) on ambulances to enable them to travel uninterrupted during rush hours and in traffic. The GPS is a satellite-based tracking system to identify the ground location of an object.

The verdict was given by a division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale after hearing a petition by 'Bharat Punaruttana Trust'. The court then adjourned the proceedings by three weeks.

GPS-Enabled Ambulances In Karnataka

According to the HC, all ambulances in Karnataka have to be equipped with GPS tracking devices and should also undergo routine inspections.

The court directed the state government to issue necessary circulars regarding the same to the ambulance manufacturers and owners so that both the government and private ambulances are equipped with the positioning system.

Furthermore, the HC ordered the establishment of a control room for the management of ambulances. The control rooms should be able to regulate the traffic on roads while ambulances travel. The court added that the tender process for the same should get started as soon as possible.

Additionally, the court also ordered a report on how the Police Commissioner's earlier directive regarding the uninterrupted transit of ambulances during the movement of VIPs was being implemented.

NavIC: Home-Grown GPS

According to NDTV, in September, the central government stated it held a meeting with mobile manufacturers to discuss the compatibility of the home-grown tracking system --Navigation with Indian Constellation -- in smartphones, but no timeline was fixed for its implementation. NavIC is the name of India's independent, stand-alone navigation satellite system.

The clarification by the centre came after media reports suggested the government was looking to mandate its indigenous navigation system "within months".

Currently, there are four global systems, GPS from the US, GLONASS from Russia, Galileo from European Union and BeiDou from China. Further, there are two regional systems, NavIC from India and QZSS from Japan.

Also Read: Bengal Sets Example To Counter Anaemia Among Women By Setting Kitchen Gardens