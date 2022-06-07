All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
With Digitisation, 100 New Mohalla Clinics To Come Up Across Delhi Promising Better Health Facilities
Image Credit- ANI, Twitter/ Manish Sisodia
Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

With Digitisation, 100 New Mohalla Clinics To Come Up Across Delhi Promising Better Health Facilities

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  7 Jun 2022 9:02 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-07T16:41:12+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi already has 519 Mohalla Clinics across the city, many of which are entirely digitised, and their aim is to provide free 'world class' primary health care treatment to all residents.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Another 100 of the popular Mohalla Clinics are soon to be opened by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in New Delhi. The main goal of the clinics, which was a massive part of AAP's election promises, is to provide free primary health care to citizens of the city so that any disease with a chance of striking the city is nipped in the bud.

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, on Monday, June 6, who was made in charge of the Health department after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Health Minister Satyender Jain, met with officials from the Health and Public works Department to review the project.

Digitalisation Is Key

In a statement following that, Sisodia said that they have been working on digitising all the Mohalla Clinics in the national capital region and that this plan is rapidly progressing.

He added that a lot of the Clinics are already entirely digitised, and the information of patients and their medical histories are being collected using the tablets available at each clinic for easier handling, as reported by NDTV.

Benefits

Sisodia said that the digitisation would assist doctors in explaining the health of a patient. He said, "Doctors will be able to learn about their patients' medical histories with a single click. This will assist doctors in better diagnosing and treating patients."

According to the Deputy CM, the Mohalla Clinic is typically the "first point of detection" for any disease in the city and digitisation of the data available would be helpful to assess situations quickly "before it affects the people of Delhi." He added that better health-related policies could also be formulated using such data from the Clinics.

The benefits of digitisation were spoken about by Satyender Jain as well, back in 2020, stating that "digitisation of prescriptions and reports will smoothen the functioning of the Centres," as reported by Hindustan Times.

Success of Clinics

The deputy CM also said that the AAP government's Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are known all over the world and that people have visited Delhi to learn more about this model of public healthcare. He emphasised that the Delhi Government's aim is "to provide primary healthcare" to every citizen of Delhi, and for that, the expansion of Mohalla Clinics is the most crucial step, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Currently, Delhi has 519 Mohalla Clinics that offer free healthcare services to residents. They also offer 212 different types of medical tests, and according to the Delhi Government, over 60,000 people are treated by this public healthcare system every day.

Also Read: Hard Work Of This 102-Yr-Old Woman Vegetable Seller 'Keeps The House Running'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Mohalla Clinic 
AAP 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Delhi Government 

Must Reads

Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence
Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral
IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X