Delhi Govt's Startup Initiative Nurtures Future CEOs, School Students To Pitch Over 100 Ideas To Investors

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on February 28, announced that their government would organise Business Blasters' investment summit on March 5 at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Over 100 business ideas of government school students will be presented to investors at the event.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said 500 to 700 students presenting these ideas would be given direct admission to the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes in state universities and colleges, including Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

Students' Startup Ideas



The deputy CM said 51,000 startup ideas were presented by the school students in the Business Blasters' initiative. Out of these presented ideas, 1,000 were shortlisted for the programme's second round.

Sisodia said, "Out of these 1,000 ideas, over 100 student-led top business ideas have been selected. We will organise a Business Blasters investment summit on March 5 at Thyagaraj Stadium. These top business ideas will be put forth before the investors. I want all investors of the country, interested in new business ideas, to attend the summit," quoted Hindustan Times.

Business Blasters' Initiative

It is a Delhi government startup initiative in which students of Classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas, and the government helps them give these pitches a form. After shortlisting their ideas, the students were given the training to answer all business-related queries.

Sisodia said the business ideas of student entrepreneurs of government schools have great potential, and through the initiative, the future of CEOs are being nurtured.

He said, "I want to invite all the investors to come and see where the future Tata, Birla and Infosys-like company owners are studying today. These students will one day provide jobs to many others," quoted Hindus Times.

Investment

Sisodia said the investors should invest in budding entrepreneurs and boost their confidence by investing in them. He told the investors across the country had offered the students an investment of Rs 12 crores after getting impressed by their business ideas. He added that the Delhi government schools are transitioning into job providers and contributing to the nation's economy.

According to the statement, Business Blasters' initiative is one of the world's most extensive startup programmes. Over 3 lakh students studying in Delhi government schools formed 51,000 teams and managed to receive seed money of Rs 60 crores.

