Delhi Government Kickstarts E-Auto Permit Registration With 33% Reservation For Women

New Delhi is all set to make its way towards becoming a pollution-free city. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched registration of e-auto permits from Monday, October 18, onwards with 33 per cent reservation made for women applicants. This is a part of an initiative towards making the city electric-vehicle friendly in order to combat the pollution menace.





दिल्ली को EV Capital बनाने की दिशा में मुख्यमंत्री श्री @ArvindKejriwal के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार का एक और प्रभावी कदम! ई ऑटो के रेजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आज से सीधे https://t.co/MXSuRNsLXE पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकेगा। पहले चरण में कुल 4261 ई ऑटो को परमिट जारी होगा।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/I6JQI6hy6G — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) October 18, 2021





The EV Policy

The first phase of the registration will involve granting permits to 4,261 applicants. Out of this, around 1,406 of them will be reserved for women. According to NDTV, Gahlot's tweet laid out the instructions regarding the eligibility and other pointers that are important. Any individual who has a valid driving licence of light-motor vehicle or a TSR driving licence, is a resident in Delhi as well as an Aadhaar card can apply for the permit. The registration can be made online on the Delhi government's transport ministry website.

Along with providing permits, the government will also provide financial assistance worth ₹30,000 for purchasing such auto-rickshaws. Loans with 5 per cent interest relief will also be given to the drivers by the state-run agencies. While a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge may not be necessary while registration, it is imperative to get one made within 45 days of the permit allotment. The last day for applications is November 1.

The Delhi government will also be organising an 'e-auto mela' in the city's Sarai Kale Khan and Loni. The exhibition will give people an opportunity to look into different e-auto models and get information about the loans.

Step Towards Being Pollution-Free

For quite some time now, the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the national capital have been abysmal. There is no getting around the amount of pollution in New Delhi and the effects it has on the residents. Keeping this in mind, this move is important. Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter, stating that these e-auto permits is a step taken by the Kejriwal government towards making the city an 'Electric Vehicle' (EV) capital in order to become pollution-free. They are committed to provide the city with a world-class transportation option that is also eco-friendly.





Also Read: India's Mega Projects! Noida To Soon Have Country's Largest Airport?



