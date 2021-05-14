Delhi, Chhattisgarh Governments To Bear Education Expenses Of Children Who Lost Both Their Parents To COVID-19

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several incidents of all members of a family testing positive have come up. In many cases, where both parents test positive and could not be saved for any reason, the children are forced to accept the harsh reality without any close support. To ensure the education and upbringing of such children, the Delhi and Chhattisgarh governments recently announced support schemes.

In an online message on Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that even though the number of COVID cases have come down, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, reported Business Today. "I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself an orphan," Kejriwal said, adding that the Delhi government would pay for their studies and upbringing.

Kejriwal also assured the older people who lost their children who are the only earning members and have no one to count on. "I want to tell them that their son (Kejriwal) is alive. The government will help all such families who have lost their earning members," Kejriwal said.

The announcement by the Delhi government came a day after the Chhattisgarh government also took a similar decision and announced that it would pay for the education of COVID-19 orphans.

"Chhattisgarh Government stands by the children of Chhattisgarh who have been stripped of everything due to the pandmeic's ruthless attack and will not only bear the responsibility of their education but will also make every effort to shape their future," India TV quoted an official release by the state government as saying.

This government would implement the initiative through the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme from this financial year. The government is also starting a monthly scholarship of ₹500 for such children studying from class I to class VII and ₹1000 per month for children from class IX to XII.

Along with this, children in families where the main earning member died of COVID-19 would also be given assistance for education by the state government.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had also announced that it would give free education and ₹5000 pension to COVID-19 orphans.

Union Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani had also urged people to inform people about children orphaned by COVID-19.

Also Read: COVID-19: IIT Ropar Develops Moveable Electric Cremation; May Reduce Burden On Crematoriums