Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, August 11, launched the state transport department's 'faceless' services which aims to bring all transport-related services online, including the issuance of licenses.

With this move, Delhi becomes the first state in India to make all transport-related services online. Launching the much-anticipated facility, Kejriwal also locked an RTO office.

परिवहन विभाग के इस दफ़्तर पर ताला लगाकर इसकी फ़ेसलेस सेवाओं की शुरुआत की। अब आपको RTO दफ्तरों में जाकर वहां लाइनों में लगने की ज़रुरत नहीं है।



लर्निंग लाइसेंस से लेकर गाड़ी के रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफ़िकेट बनवाने जैसे परिवहन विभाग के सभी काम अब आप घर बैठे ऑनलाइन करवा पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/vM0rReGB1p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2021

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the CM said, "Locked this office of the Transport Department and started its faceless services. Now you do not need to go to RTO offices and stand in queues there. From learning license to making vehicle registration certificate, all the work of the transport department can now be done online while sitting at home."

अब घर बैठे होंगे आपके काम, परिवहन विभाग की फ़ेसलेस सेवाओं की शुरुआत | LIVE https://t.co/yv9foqTLaK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2021

Under the initiative, all public services of the transport department will be conducted digitally, dispensing with the requirement of a physical visit to Motor Licensing Office (MLO). According to the Delhi Transport Department website, the physical interaction will now be limited to the driving test and fitness test, whereas all other essential transport related documents like registration certificates or learner's license or any other services can now be availed by the applicants sitting at their homes or any other remote area.



The idea behind the facility is to save people's time and money spent on visiting transport offices. Registration of certificates like duplicate copies, international driving permit, address change, hypothecation termination, transfer of ownership, etc., all fall under the 'faceless services' category.

How To Apply

As per the transport department, people can fill online applications using their Aadhaar number. They will get an OTP on their Aadhaar linked phone number which will be used as e-KYC of the applicant.

The service will be obtained through Aadhaar based authentication of documents or e-sign. Those not having Aadhaar or those who do not want to share the Aadhaar details due to privacy reasons shall have the option to file online applications. In such cases, the applicants must upload the relevant documents along with a photograph and signature. All the faceless applications will be processed within a period of seven days.



"Four zonal offices namely – I.P. Estate, Sarai Kale Khan, Janakpuri and Vasant Vihar are being closed and their Vahan and Sarathi related work will be looked after by MLOs of South zone, Raja Garden and Dwarka respectively," the transport Department's order read.



Though the MLO offices will be closed for public dealing, the premises will serve as facilitation centres for the public who do not have access to computers to file online applications.

