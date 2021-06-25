Chhattisgarh Aims To Provide Free Tap Water To 22 Lakh Families This Year

The Chhattisgarh government aims to provide free tap water to more than 4.5 million rural families under Jal Jeevan Mission by the end of 2023, reported Hindustan Times. With an intention of providing potable water to every household, the state government laid the foundation stone for 650 projects worth ₹ 238 crore as the state aims to provide water supply to 22 lakh families by the year-end.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that all the 4.5 million families will be provided free tap water connection by the end of 2023. Baghel said that the target will be achieved by the stipulated time in any case. "Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has provided tap connections to over 5 lakh houses and the remaining 65,396 houses would get it soon. The state government has earmarked ₹ 850 crore for ensuring the supply of tap water to every household in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said. He added that more than 2.2 million families would be provided water supply through taps this year.

The Chief Minister also flagged off the campaign vehicle of theJal Jeevan Mission during a virtual programme for laying the foundation stone for 658 works in 16 districts worth ₹238 crore at his residence in Raipur.

CM Flags Concerns About Water-Borne Disease

During the programme, the CM said that water borne disease in rural areas adversely affects the economic condition of the families. "Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, not only households but schools, Anganwadi centres, and public places would be provided with safe drinking water. Proper water supply at home will also encourage people to use toilets," the CM said.

