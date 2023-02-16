All section
Taking Schemes To Streets! Chattisgarh Artists Promote Major Govt Programs Through Folk Performances

Chhattisgarh,  16 Feb 2023

Ensuring that people receive information regarding the schemes envisioned for public welfare, the Chattisgarh department along with several local artists have been taking the schemes to the streets through folk performances in local dialects.

Government schemes made to benefit the public often do not reach people as they lack the information and awareness regarding the schemes and provisions. Regardless of the goodwill that goes behind the entire policy-making, it would not translate into effective action unless it reaches people even within the remotest regions. To ensure their projects reach those for whom the policies are being made, the Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department has begun effectively promoting important and ambitious state government schemes among the locals.

Spreading Information Amid Villagers

'Kala Jatha' teams are the artists who have been effectively taking the message to crowds by conversing in their local dialect and playing out the schemes through street plays. They reach out to the most remote regions of the districts and connect the localites with the mainstream schemes envisioned for their welfare. In several panchayats of Cherpalli, Kottapalli, Pamgal, Gullapenta, and Bijapur block's, Kala Jatha has become a familiar and looked-forward-to sight.

The villagers enthusiastically look out for the artists that bring them information about government schemes in a language known to them. Through these many street plays, the government could effectively take the scheme surrounding Gauthans (cow sheds), which has uplifted Chhattisgarh's rural economy. Locals have been reaping large-scale benefits by receiving information regarding such schemes and have actively been participating in activities that contribute to the economy as well as their financial empowerment.

Songs- Music In Local Dialect

Information about the schemes is being made accessible to the common people through traditional folk songs-music and dance in the local dialects by trained art groups. They also distribute brochures and books published about the schemes free of cost by the Public Relations Department. According to a report by the Telegraph, a few such schemes that were familiarised to the crowds through the street performances are the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Half Bijli-Bill Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Masahati Survey, Dhanvantari Generic Medical Store Yojana, Dai Didi Clinic Yojana, Forest Rights Act Implementation, among others.

Another notable scheme they took to the crowds through this practice is the 'Haat-Bazar Clinic Yojana.' Under this programme people were taught how to examine themselves and take necessary preventive measures against diseases. The Kala Jatha artists have been inspiring the rural villages to take advantage of these schemes and ensure better living conditions through government services.

Also Read: Heart-Warming! Chhattisgarh CM Provides Assistance Worth Rs 3 Lakhs To Girl Who Could Not Afford Education

