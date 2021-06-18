Good Governance

COVID: Bihar Becomes First State To Vaccinate Over 6L People In Single Day

On June 16, the highest number of doses were administered in East Champaran district (45,683), followed by Bhagalpur (42,650), Muzaffarpur (37,546), Madhubani (33,812), Patna and other districts (32,120).

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   18 Jun 2021 10:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-18T15:58:14+05:30
Writer : Prattusa Mallik | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Prattusa Mallik
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Bihar became the first state in India to issue a record number of vaccines in one day. On Wednesday, June 16, 6, 62, 507 people across all age groups were vaccinated in the state.The state's previous highest single-day vaccination was on April 10 when 3.60 lakh doses were administered to beneficiaries.

Pratyay Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, confirmed the news by saying, "Following the instructions of CM Nitish Kumar and Health Minister Mangal Pandey to ramp up vaccination, the health department created a record by vaccinating 6,62,507 people in a single day, becoming the first state in the country to do so." The CoWIN portal though recorded 5.03 lakh doses.

"East Champaran district administered the highest number of doses at 45,683, followed by 42,650 in Bhagalpur, 37,546 in Muzaffarpur, 33,812 in Madhubani, 32,120 in Patna and other districts," added Amrit, quoted The New Indian Express.

How Did The State Ramp Up Vaccination?

A few initiatives played a key role in ramping up the vaccination process. For example, 718 'Tikka Express' vehicles in villages and 121 in urban areas carried out the vaccinations like a mission. Also, the government has trained the ASHA and Aanganwadi workers to identify the affected areas.

Bihar's vaccination rate has been abysmal. It is the second last state after Uttar Pradesh in vaccinating its population. The state has also been accused of hiding the scale of COVID deaths. On June 10, it revised its COVID death toll by a whopping 72.84 per cent after a recount by the government.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Third Wave A Certainty If COVID Norms Are Not Followed, Warns Health Department

