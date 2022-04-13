Anti-Open-Burning Campaign: Delhi Govt Executes 'Summer Action Plan' To Curb Pollution

The Delhi government executed its Summer Action Plan on Tuesday with a month-long anti-open-burning campaign beginning April 12 and a month-long anti-road dust campaign beginning April 15.

The Delhi Environment minister, Gopal Rai, announced at a press conference that a joint meeting of experts would be held on April 21 to find a technological solution to the problem of fires at landfill sites as part of Delhi's 'Summer Action Plan' to combat pollution, reported The Week.

Anti-Open-Burning Campaign

Five hundred teams from ten departments will be deployed as part of the Anti-Open-Burning Campaign to monitor and prevent open-burning and submit a report to the Environment Department. It will also include proper measures for preventing landfills fire.

Apart from this, a month-long anti-road dust campaign will be launched from April 15 to April 30. Under this campaign, 78 mechanical road sweeping machines and 587 water sprinkling machines will be used to sprinkle and clean Delhi's roads.

The Delhi Environment minister stated, "The anti-road dust campaign will also run for a month from April 15. Under this campaign, 78 mechanical road sweeping machines and 587 water sprinkling machines will be used for sprinkling and cleaning the roads of Delhi", quoted The Hindu.

Execution Of Eco-Green Plan

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with forming a special task force to address the issue of improving roadside green cover, as the government will also work with local resident welfare associations and non-governmental organisations to develop all of the existing parks in the national capital.

According to the minister, each park will receive financial aid of Rs 2.55 lakh. The summer action plan also focuses on rejuvenating water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, developing an eco-waste park, and urban farming.

