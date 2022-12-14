All section
In Historic First, All 22 Sub-Registrars In Delhi To Be Women; Move Aims To Mitigate Corruption

Image Credit- Wiki Bio, Unsplash 

Good Governance
In Historic First, All 22 Sub-Registrars In Delhi To Be Women; Move Aims To Mitigate Corruption

Delhi,  14 Dec 2022 8:38 AM GMT

The LG office released an official statement that stated that with the women officers at the helm, it is expected that the "prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated".

From property to marriage registrations, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced that only women sub-registrars (SR) will be appointed in the national capital. He directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to designate women to all the 22 sub-registrar offices (SRO) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi's (GNCTD) revenue department.

The LG office released an official statement that stated with the women officers at the helm, it is expected that the "prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated". It added that the SRO are at the forefront of the interaction between the government and the citizens.

Empowering Women In Government Services

With the aim to empower women in government services by allocating them influential positions, Saxena, after assuming the office, had contemplated that the SRO of Delhi's revenue department shall be headed by women officials, reported NDTV.

The statement read, "This, he had underlined, would also ensure more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing, as experience around the world had established."

Women Officials To Mitigate Corruption

Lately, several cases of corruption have come to light, following which LG Saxena suspended SRs. As per the statement, it is expected that with women officers holding the offices, the prevailing corruption, red-tapism and harassment of citizens at such offices will be reduced.

According to an earlier order, six women officials had been appointed, and now, on Monday, in the latest development, another 16 women SRs have been selected and designated in the remaining 16 SROs, thus taking the total count to 22.

Previously, on October 8, Kumar, after Saxena's orders, had also designated a woman Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to develop an 'e-platform' to ensure that all SROs become faceless and the services are delivered to the people through the online mode.

