40 Garbage Collection ATMs To Be Installed In Pune

Pune Municipal Corporation will install "garbage ATMs" in the city to collect waste materials like glass bottles, plastic bottles, plastic wallpapers and metal cans. Varanasi and New Delhi have such facilities.

"If citizens hand over glass bottles, they will get ₹ 3 and if they hand over empty plastic bottles, they will get Rs ₹," Standing Committee Chairman Hemant Rasane said, as reported by Hindustan Times. Private agency Ecomax Go, a startup based in Delhi, has approached the PMC for this project.

Online money transfer

Anukrati Khera, finance head, Ecomax Go, said," These kiosks that cost around ₹6 lakh are set up in 6*4 space and will be put up in different locations where there is maximum footfall and publicly easily accessible". These kiosks will also accept plastic wrappers and cans for which ( ₹2 for cans and 20 paise for wrappers will be deposited in the account).



According to PMC, these machines will be installed at places like Shaniwarwada, Senapati Bapat Road, JM Road, Fergusson College Road, and Pune station in the first phase, for which installation has begun. PMC had taken the initiative earlier for plastic bottle collection units, which failed drastically.



The civic body proposed opening 200 such centers in the city where individual households can give their recyclable and non-recyclable waste. They had PET bottle crushing machines which had already been installed at 20 locations having high pedestrian footfalls but later were changed to multi-utility kiosks.



