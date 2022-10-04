200 Rail Stations Across India To Get "World-Class" Facilities In Major Facelift: Minister Of Railways

As many as 200 railway stations across the country will receive a facelift with modern amenities, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, while his address during an event in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Monday (October 3).

The minister attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for a coach maintenance factory at the Aurangabad railway station. He informed the tendering process for 47 railway stations is concluded, while physical work at 32 stations has commenced.

Revamping 200 Railways Stations

Viashnaw underlined the Indian Railways is being transformed and said, "The government has prepared a master plan to revamp 200 railway stations. Overhead spaces will be created on the stations, which will have world-class facilities, including waiting lounges and food courts, besides amusement facilities for children."

He also said that these revamped railway stations would serve as the "platform" for the business of regional products, reported NDTV.

Vande Bharat Trains

During his address, Minister Vaishnaw spoke about the contribution of the Marathwada region in the state in making the Vande Bharat trains. He said that India will have 400 'Vande Bharat' trains in the coming time, and 100 of them will be manufactured in the coach factory at Latur in Marathwada. He added that the required changes in the factory are already being made.

Vaishnaw said the government doesn't give the 'Rate of Return' reason for sanctioning a project. He said that all parts of India are now being connected either by highways or railways under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti Scheme, and on the same lines, the parts of Marathwada will also be connected.

Coach Maintenance Facility In Aurangabad

The facility has the capacity of 18 coaches; however, Ambadas Danve, the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, demanded the capacity be expanded to cater to 24 coaches.

The Minister of Railways instructed officials to review the demand of the Leader of Opposition and send a proposal in the next 15 days.

Speaking on occasion, Raosaheb Danve, the Minister of State for Railways and the Member of Parliament from Jalna, said the Central government had sanctioned ₹ 11,000 crores for Maharashtra, which was earlier ₹ 1,100 crores.

Also Read: 'Appointment On Compassionate Ground Is Concession, Not A Right': Supreme Court