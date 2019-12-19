Get Inspired

[Watch] Hindus, Sikhs Form Human Chain While Muslims Read Namaz During Anti-CAA Protests

Delhi

December 19th, 2019

Muslims Read Namaz During CAA protests

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter

In an incident that exemplifies communal harmony, Hindus and Sikhs formed a human chain to shield the Muslims who were reading Namaz during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, on Thursday, December 19.

Massive protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens have swept the country. Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and several other places.

Several protesters including prominent personalities like Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, and Ramachandra Guha have been detained by the police. 

Also Read: Nationwide Outpour Against Citizenship Act, Metro Stations Shut, Mobile Services Suspended

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Sumanti Sen

