All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Upgraded Protective Gear For Women Staff Of Paramilitary Force CRPF: Know More

Image Credits: New Indian Express

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Upgraded Protective Gear For Women Staff Of Paramilitary Force CRPF: Know More

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  16 Sep 2022 8:41 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

For the more than 6,000 women personnel in the CRPF Battalions, the paramilitary force are framing batons and gear with additional hi-tech features to provide them with protection during high-risk situations.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Currently, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has six battalions with over 6,000 women personnel who have been deployed in conflict zones of Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya, Manipur, Assam, Left Wing Extremist (LWE) area and other parts of the country. Among these six battalions, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has 15 smaller battalions with about 35-40 women each.

Often deployed to contain high-risk situations and deal with extremists, the women forces face threatening riot situations on a regular basis. As a provision for improved self-defence for them during these scenarios, the CRPF has collaborated with the Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS) to provide qualitative requirements of manufacturing Polycarbonate Shield and Batons.

Features Of The New Hi-Tech Batons And Gear

The gear was specially modified to "discourage the mob and mischief mongers during riots or other law and order situations". It would now introduce polycarbonate batons that would generate an electric shock that would not be lethal. They would simply stun the offenders and deter them from the women personnel.

Despite its added electrical features, the baton will be made of quality lightweight material that is easy to carry around. It will be used as a high-impact, durable and resistant gear. A report by NDTV suggested that it would have an operational life of over 30 minutes besides the in-built recharging facility.

Furthermore, the polycarbonate shield for the women troops would be designed to be lightweight with shock absorption capabilities. It has been modified to ideally suit riot-like situations where the personnel often get attacked with Molotov cocktails to industrial chemicals. The polycarbonate material would be made fire resistant and would protect the whole frame of the personnel from possible injuries.

There have been multiple reports pointing to incidents where women personnel derived injuries due to impact from objects pelted at them, such as bricks, stones, missiles, acid bulbs, and so on. The upgraded gear would help them resist the attacks a lot better and conduct their duty with minimal disruptions.

Also Read: [Video] Four Times Police Brutality Was Caught On Camera During Anti-CAA Protest

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Protective gear 
CRPF 
Women Personnel 
Women in armed forces 
Riots 
Women Safety 

Must Reads

'Trees Outside Forests': US, India Launches Program To Expand Green Cover In Country By 28 Lakh Ha
5-Year-Old Boy Becomes India's Youngest Patient To Undergo En-Bloc Kidney Transplant
'Ukraine Returnee Students Will Hamper Standards Of Indian Colleges', Says Union Govt
This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X