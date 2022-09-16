Upgraded Protective Gear For Women Staff Of Paramilitary Force CRPF: Know More

Currently, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has six battalions with over 6,000 women personnel who have been deployed in conflict zones of Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya, Manipur, Assam, Left Wing Extremist (LWE) area and other parts of the country. Among these six battalions, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has 15 smaller battalions with about 35-40 women each.

Often deployed to contain high-risk situations and deal with extremists, the women forces face threatening riot situations on a regular basis. As a provision for improved self-defence for them during these scenarios, the CRPF has collaborated with the Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS) to provide qualitative requirements of manufacturing Polycarbonate Shield and Batons.

Features Of The New Hi-Tech Batons And Gear

The gear was specially modified to "discourage the mob and mischief mongers during riots or other law and order situations". It would now introduce polycarbonate batons that would generate an electric shock that would not be lethal. They would simply stun the offenders and deter them from the women personnel.

Despite its added electrical features, the baton will be made of quality lightweight material that is easy to carry around. It will be used as a high-impact, durable and resistant gear. A report by NDTV suggested that it would have an operational life of over 30 minutes besides the in-built recharging facility.

Furthermore, the polycarbonate shield for the women troops would be designed to be lightweight with shock absorption capabilities. It has been modified to ideally suit riot-like situations where the personnel often get attacked with Molotov cocktails to industrial chemicals. The polycarbonate material would be made fire resistant and would protect the whole frame of the personnel from possible injuries.

There have been multiple reports pointing to incidents where women personnel derived injuries due to impact from objects pelted at them, such as bricks, stones, missiles, acid bulbs, and so on. The upgraded gear would help them resist the attacks a lot better and conduct their duty with minimal disruptions.

Also Read: [Video] Four Times Police Brutality Was Caught On Camera During Anti-CAA Protest