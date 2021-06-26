Uttar Pradesh: Minor Tribal Girl Raped By 42-Yr-Old Man In Bhadohi, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

The police on Thursday, June 24, said that the accused, 42-year-old Naresh Saroj, was arrested after the victim's father filed a complaint in the Suryawa police station.



The Incident

The incident occurred when the victim's family was sleeping under the shed of a house to avoid the rain. The accused abducted the child and took her to an agricultural field, where he raped her.

The family found the minor girl in an unconscious state in the field, according to the station in-charge Pradeep Kumar, reported Times of India.

The accused has been arrested by the police, and the victim will be sent for a medical examination. Further investigation, however. will take place once the reports are submitted.

Crime Against Women On The Rise

In the past few months, there have been multiple reports of sexual assault against tribal girls from different states of the country.



According to a report from India Today, seven people were arrested for the rape and murder of two minor tribal girls from the Kokrajhar district in Assam. Bodies of two girls aged 14 and 16 were found hanging from a tree on the morning of June 11. The police confirmed that they were raped and murdered.



In a horrific incident in Chhattisgarh, a tribal girl was raped and then stoned to death by six men on January 29, News18 reported. The accused also killed the girl's father and grandfather.



The 16-year-old victim belonged to the Pahadi Korwa tribal community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

