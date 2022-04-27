Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Number Of Domestic Violence Cases, Delhi Has The Lowest

The Central Government recently released data stating that Uttar Pradesh is topping the country's list of domestic violence cases. Registering 65,481 cases, the state took the lead, whereas Delhi had 3564 such cases, recording the lowest number of the same.

The necessary data was submitted to the Supreme Court, which cited the numbers filed under the Domestic Violence legislation. The additional solicitor general collated it went Aishwarya Bhati, who presented them in front of the bench consisting of Justices UU Lalit, SR Bhat and PS Narsimha. Along with the cases, the list also includes information about shelter homes, one-stop centres and protection officers in India.

Violence Cases Registered By Women

According to The Times of India, Rajasthan came in second after UP with 38,381 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 37,876 cases. Other states such as Kerala (20,826), Madhya Pradesh (16,384), Maharashtra (16,168), Assam (12,739), and Karnataka (11,407), West Bengal (9858) and Haryana (7715) were also a part of the list. Delhi recorded the lowest cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDV), 2005.

Bhati said, "As per the information received from the states and Union Territories, 2,95,601 complaints/litigations have been registered under PWDV Act, whereas the number of courts to deal with these cases are reported to be 6289. There are 807 shelter homes and over 700 one-stop centres to take care of women affected by violence and distress."

'Nyay Bhagini'

While there may be an adequate number of such centres, questions were raised about a distinct lack of infrastructure supporting the victims. The petitioner, 'We The Women of India', represented by advocate Shobha Gupta, pointed out fewer protection officers and the need for a support system for people who go through such a harrowing experience.

In light of this, the Supreme Court responded that the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) talks with the Union law ministry to provide a protection assistant in each district through its legal services authorities. The judges added, "We have suggested to the ministry that instead of 'Nyay Bandhu' (friend to help get justice), we should have 'Nyay Bhagini' (sister to help get justice) because women would be able to assist the women in distress."

Also, NALSA suggests that the 'Anganwadi' workers and Asha workers in the rural areas can play an integral role in assisting the victims. Being closely aware of their area's situation, they can stand with the women who reside in their particular work region.

