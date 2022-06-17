UGC Directs Universities, Colleges To Constitute Complaint Committee Against Gender Bias

To prevent gender bias, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed colleges and universities to set up an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC). The committee will be made to prevent any gender bias inside the university. The commission has also asked to form a special cell for executing gender sensitization programs.

The Gender Audit

The commission in the circular mentioned, "Requesting the Universities/colleges to constitute an internal complaint committee (ICC) and a special cell in their respective institutions to deal with the issue of gender-based violence and to conduct gender sensitization program." The UGC has also mentioned that the complaint committee should function per the UGC (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational institutions) Regulations, 2015.

All the colleges and universities affiliated with UGC have also been asked to fill online compliance of Gender Audit on the SAKSHAM portal. The initiative has been taken to ensure no gender biases pertain inside the universities and colleges. The universities will now have to deal with gender bias issues with sensitivity and impact.

'Gender Champion'

The universities are now required to maintain gender equality inside the premises, and every student and management should be treated with respect and dignity. A women's helpline number will be set up across the universities. The commission has also developed an initiative called 'Gender Champions' to increase awareness of gender equality among the students.

The notice reads, "Government of India, to increase the outreach for creating an environment that fosters equal treatment, envisages Gender Champions in all educational institutions across the country. Gender Champions can be boys and girls above 16 years of age enrolled in educational institutions," Times Now reported.

Also Read: Dominated By Millennials, Gig Economy Sees Surge In Tier-2,3 Cities