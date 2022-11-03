In A First, Two Women CRPF Officers Get Promoted To IG Rank; To Lead RAF & Bihar Sector

For the first time in the country, two women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers have been promoted to Inspector General (IG) rank. IG Seema Dhundiya is set to head the CRPF's Bihar sector, and IG Annie Abraham will take charge of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

Notably, both officers were inducted into the force in 1987, and since then, they have been in service of the nation. Interestingly, they were also among the first women officers inducted into the CRPF.

'We Have Come A Long Way'

IG Seema Dhundiya has completed her service in susceptible areas of the country and contributed to raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the paramilitary force.

She was appointed the first-ever contingent commander of the all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Liberia's United Nations (UN) Mission. In the past, she has also served as the Deputy Inspector General in the RAF. After years of service, she will head the CRPF's Bihar sector.

After getting the appointment letter, IG Seema Dhundiya said, "I feel good about it. There is a lot of work to do ahead, but this is certainly an achievement for all women in the CRPF, and we have come a long way."

'Great Achievement So Far'

Meanwhile, IG Annie Abraham has also served as the Deputy Inspector General Intelligence in Force headquarters and commanded the all-female FPU in UN Mission in Liberia.

She also served in the Kashmir Operations Sector, taking control of highly sensitive areas. Expressing her thoughts on the paramilitary force, IG Annie Abraham mentioned, "The paramilitary forces are extremely challenging for women. We remain in one of the most difficult areas of the country." She added, "No doubt about it, as it is a great achievement so far," Hindustan Times reported.

Notably, both the women officers have been awarded the Presidential Police Medal and Police Medal for commendable service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak.

Also Read: My Story: 'I Came To Know That I Have Cancer On My 25th Wedding Anniversary'