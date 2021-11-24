This All-Women Led EdTech Company Aims To Create Equal Learning Opportunities Across North East

The North East represents one of the most culturally diverse and naturally rich parts of India. The region has the highest literacy rates and solid primary education; however, the region also suffers from a lack of educational infrastructure, affecting the growth of secondary education.

With the EdTech revolution sweeping the rest of the country, the region, with its rich heritage, has been unable to get access to top education using technology.



Wise Owl Learning (Owl), an Impact-EdTech company, has stepped solving the problem by digitally transforming schools across Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and other North-East states. Founded by the sister-duo Joyati B and Beas Bhowmik, the company aims to create equal learning opportunities for every kid. The startup is slated to upgrade more than 1000 schools this year, reaching more than 1,00,000 students with state of the art tech and adaptive learning pedagogy. Beas is a sociopreneur who founded the impact education company Bhoomi. A JNU postgraduate, Beas has over 10 years of experience in social entrepreneurship and impact consulting. Joyati is an engineering graduate from Jadavpur University and later followed a global career in quality systems, ANI reported.

Digitising Schools Across North East

Launched in early 2021, the Wise Owl's SaaS-based school platform Neeve has been digitising schools across the North East states while also expanding to other parts of the country. Neeve offers an adaptive learning app for students and a full-stack learning management solution for teachers. The team works with state governments to build school transformation programs and performance dashboards, enabling India's New Education Policy (NEP).



Neeve uses powerful analytics to map every student's aptitude in state schools, creating state-level skill maps that policymakers and administrators can use to intervene and improve the state of education.



Wise Owl also offers an AI-powered learning app Skipin for individual learners. The award-winning app is holistically designed to adapt to every student's learning level and take them through active, hands-on learning with real-time performance feedback to parents. It is projected to have a strong growth every year, while creating a profound impact in the education sector. Wise Owl has roped in Rimjhim Ray, co-founder, Spotle.ai | ex-Leo Burnett on the company board to accelerate the growth trajectory, drive growth, business and market strategy. Rimjhim, who did Computer Science at Jadavpur University and MBA at SPJIMR, Mumbai and Imperial College London, add a strong techno-management perspective to the board. The all-women board of Beas, Joyati and Rimjhim is bullish on powering every child's equal learning movement.



"We are creating a systemic revolution by using technology and human intervention to make a profound impact. We have built a powerful connected platform that combines learning apps for students with advanced tools for teachers," Beas and Joyati said.



On the one hand, our AI-powered, adaptive model fills in the learning gaps of every kid. On the other hand, we empower teachers with data-driven student performance seamless communication tools and teaching aids in videos and worksheet makers. We want to support the students, administrators and educators to build India's new-age learning ecosystem.



"The unique data-driven approach that our company follows while building EdTech for schools is in line with the thrust of New Education Policy (NEP). We aim to give students the best learning and equip educators and teachers with the best-in-class analytics to overhaul the education system in the country. With the successful introduction in the North-East regions, we see a case for taking the affordable SaaS-based learning model to the rest of India" added Rimjhim.

