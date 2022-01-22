Content Creator, Influencer Prajakta Koli Becomes UNDP India's First Youth Climate Champion

Under her partnership with the organisation, she has been conferred the title after contributing immensely towards women's rights, girl child education and mental health through various social campaigns worldwide.



The aim of the UNDP is to eliminate poverty, achieve sustainable growth and scale up human development in nations where it is most necessary.

Will Interact With Young Minds To Create Awareness

As a part of her responsibilities now, Koli will be entrusted with interacting with youth to raise awareness around global warming, climate crisis, and biodiversity loss and their impacts, the tremors of which are being felt by all sections of the society, especially the poor and marginalised communities.



Speaking on the occasion, the content creator said that she is extremely humbled and honoured to have been entitled to the special responsibility to champion a cause that is close to her heart, according to Business Standard.





"As the very first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, I would like to produce and participate in opportunities that focus on conversations around climate action and the prompt measures we must take," Koli said.



Stressing that the young generation can make a huge difference, she said that youth need to be the torchbearers of this revolution and foot soldiers who will work towards the common goal of an enriched and empowered future where the human species doesn't become endangered.



"Humans have created this problem, but we can solve it too. With UNDP, I will try to work with youth across the world to take appropriate measures for climate action," she added.





Welcoming Prajakta, Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India said, "We are excited to have her on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion. Young minds are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Koli has a strong connection with millions of Indian youth. I am sure her voice reaches to their hearts, and inspires them to take climate action."

Previous Initiatives And Campaigns

In the past, the influencer has raised her voice on subjects like online bullying and body shaming with 'Shameless' as part of her campaign #iPledgeToBeMe, which came into force on World Mental Health Day in 2016.



As a global ambassador for YouTube's 'Creators For Change' initiative, Koli drew people's attention to trolling, homophobia and female subjugation through her campaign 'No Offence', which was showcased at the UN headquarters in New York on International Tolerance Day.



In May 2018, she led three initiatives and social cause partnerships, first with YouTube for Social Impact Girl's Education campaign, with Instagram on their Safer Internet Week campaign and with One.org for their Girl Education campaign.



In 2019, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation invited her for their annual Goalkeepers Summit.



Prajakta represented India at The Call To Unite event, which started on May 1, 2020 and featured Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Eva Longoria, Deepak Chopra, Alanis Morisette, Quincy Jones and Mandy Moore, among others. The 24 hour 'streamathon' event was organised by UNITE and Room To Read in support of people facing challenges and to promote education among children during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In 2021, she joined Google's Impact Challenge to aid grants to non-profits addressing economic inequities women and girls face.

