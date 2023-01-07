All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Women Peacekeepers Make History! Largest Single Unit From India Deployed To Sudan Border For UN Mission

Image Credits: Twitter/@adgpi, Wikipedia

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Women Peacekeepers Make History! Largest Single Unit From India Deployed To Sudan Border For UN Mission

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  7 Jan 2023 5:18 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Making history yet once again, India has deployed the country's largest single unit of female Blue Helmets since 2007, for a UN Mission in the conflict zone of Abyei in the Sudan-South Sudan border.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India - hailed among the largest troop-contributing countries to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions, has marked history once again by deploying an all-women platoon of peacekeepers in Abyei, Sudan. The battalion will be stationed in the hostile Abyei area of the Sudan-South Sudan border, as assigned by the United Nations Interim Security Force.

With two officers and 25 soldiers of various ranks, the contingent marks the country's largest single unit of female Blue Helmets deployed for a UN mission since the first-ever all-women's contingent in Liberia in 2007.

Heralding India's Role In Peacekeeping

India is the second-largest troop contributor to UN missions, with nearly 6,000 personnel deployed for various missions. Out of the UN's 71 global peacekeeping missions established since 1948, 49 missions have seen more than two lakh Indians serving and doing their bit in upholding peace. Women peacekeepers have been highly regarded in such missions throughout the world as they tend to connect better with women and children in local circles. This is noticed particularly in conflict zones where women are often victims of sexual and other gender violences.

Speaking praises about the platoon, Ruchira Khamboj, India's permanent representative to the UN in New York, tweeted her good wishes to the "single largest deployment of women peacekeepers in recent years." A report by the Hindustan Times stated that the platoon will specialise in community outreach and will perform extensive security-related tasks. According to the official statement, their presence will be especially welcome in Abyei since the region has recently faced a spurt in violence that triggered challenging humanitarian concerns for women and children.

Sky-Blue Berets To Bring Relief To Conflict Zone

The image of the platoon in their uniforms and signature sky-blue berets have been retweeted and shared by officials and netizens proudly. It heralded the contributions of women soldiers in national affairs and their peacekeeping efforts in the global realm. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the participation of the "Nari Shakti" is a gladdening sight.

Last month foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar lauded the role of Indian peacekeepers working with the United Nations and mentioned that "Indian peacekeepers serving under the UN flag are appreciated around the world." Prior to that, in September 2022, Kamboj had commented during a Security Council briefing that the role of women peacekeepers cannot be emphasised enough in terms of effective peacekeeping.

During the session, she made it a point to underline the pride the country took in having deployed the first-ever all-women peacekeeping contingent in Liberia in 2007. This move, she added, inspired a whole generation of Liberian women to take part in the country's security sector. Their efforts and missions continue to impact a large global group and have effectively reached out to communities.

Also Read: Indian Soldiers Under UN Mission In Sudan Win Award For Excellence

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
All-women platoon 
UN Mission 
UN Peacekeeping Mission 
Sudan border 
Conflict zone 
Women peacekeepers 

Must Reads

Visually Impaired 18-Year-Old School Girl Strikes Gold With Javelin At National Athletics Championships
Women Peacekeepers Make History! Largest Single Unit From India Deployed To Sudan Border For UN Mission
Jammu & Kashmir: Pet Dog's Frantic Barks Save Family From Being Wiped Out In Rajouri Terror Attack
Artistic Freedom Or Public Inconvenience: Delhi Cop Stops Musician From Performing, Sparks Online Debate
Similar Posts
Lessons On Inclusion! South India Dominates Top Women-Friendly Cities In Country, Says Study
Gender

Lessons On Inclusion! South India Dominates Top Women-Friendly Cities In Country, Says Study

The Logical Indian Crew
Married Daughter Remains A Daughter: Karnataka High Court Revokes Biased Defence Welfare Norm
Gender

'Married Daughter Remains A Daughter': Karnataka High Court Revokes Biased Defence Welfare Norm

The Logical Indian Crew
Breaking Ceilings! Meet Capt Shiva, Countrys First Woman Officer Deployed In Highest Battlefield Siachen
Gender

Breaking Ceilings! Meet Capt Shiva, Country's First Woman Officer Deployed In Highest Battlefield...

The Logical Indian Crew
Ruling For Equality! 5 Landmark Supreme Court Judgements Of 2022 That Changed Course For Women In India
Gender

Ruling For Equality! 5 Landmark Supreme Court Judgements Of 2022 That Changed Course For Women In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Women In STEM Careers: Societal Biases, Challenges & The Way Ahead!
Gender

Women In STEM Careers: Societal Biases, Challenges & The Way Ahead!

Ankita Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X