Kerala Govt To Revise Textbooks Downplaying Women Amid Rising Cases Of Domestic Violence

The government would make sure to edit and revise words and phrases derogatory to women. Besides, steps will be taken to turn schools and colleges into spaces that support the idea of equatability and non-discrimination.

Kerala   |   26 Jun 2021 11:04 AM GMT
Amid a recent surge in domestic violence cases, the Kerala government announced that it would revise words from school textbooks that are disrespectful towards women to make them more gender inclusive, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet.

"To inculcate a culture of gender equality, Kerala's school textbooks will be revised and audited to sieve out words and phrases disparaging women. Steps will be taken to turn our schools and colleges into spaces that embrace the idea of gender equality and equal rights," tweeted Vijayan.

He said the government would make sure to edit and revise words and phrases derogatory to women properly. Besides, steps will be taken to turn schools and colleges into spaces that support the idea of equatability and non-discrimination, reported Khaleej Times.

Earlier this week, three married women were found dead under mysterious circumstances followed by public outrage across the state.

Vismaya Nair, a 24-year-old Ayurveda doctor from Kollam died by suicide after she accused her husband of torturing her. Archana, 24, immolated herself after her husband allegedly demanded dowry. Similarly, Suchitra, 19, hanged herself and police investigation is on, reported Khaleej times reported. The accused in one case was arrested on charges related to dowry death.

'Aparajitha', the online service to resolve cyber crimes against women can be used to submit complaints on offences against women and domestic abuse too, Vijayan tweeted following the incidents.

Also Read: Kerala CM Launches 24-Hour Helpline To Report Dowry Harassment


