All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rape Victims Sexual History Not Ground To Absolve The Accused: Why Kerala HCs Recent Verdict Is Important?

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Rape Victim's Sexual History Not Ground To Absolve The Accused: Why Kerala HC's Recent Verdict Is Important?

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Kerala,  21 Oct 2021 10:21 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Justice R Narayana Pisharadi gave the verdict in a recent case where a man was accused of repeatedly raping his own daughter and impregnating her in the process. The DNA evidence further proved that it was him indeed who was responsible for this.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Kerala High Court passed a verdict for a rape case recently stating that a rape victim's sexual history is immaterial and it will not serve as grounds to absolve the accused. This was held in connection with an incident where a man was accused of raping his own daughter, impregnating her in the process. It also stated that it will not impact the survivor's testimony about the same.

About The Case

In the case called 'Unnikrishnan vs State of Kerala', Justice R Narayana Pisharadi held that a rape victim being habituated to sexual intercourse cannot be held accountable for the accused's non-consensual actions.

Quoted by Bar and Bench, his verdict said, "Even in a case where it is shown that the victim is a girl of easy virtue or a girl habituated to sexual intercourse, it may not be ground to absolve the accused from the charge of rape. Even assuming that the victim is previously accustomed to sexual intercourse, that is not a decisive question. On the contrary, the question which is required to be adjudicated is, did the accused commit rape on the victim on the occasion complained of. It is the accused who is on trial and not the victim."

Further, he added that the rape victim's evidence will not be viewed with suspicion, as that of an accomplice or the accused. This is taken to understand the facts of the case and not to make and judgments beforehand.

The Verdict's Importance

Kerala High Court's latest ruling has got everyone talking. In the patriarchal society we live in, the victim is held 'responsible' for someone's else's actions. From what a woman wears to her sexual history, everything is scrutinised because of what she went through. Therefore, very often, the accused is absolved of his actions because it was the victim who 'asked for it.' Here, people often forget that rape is a nonconsensual act. A victim's sexual agency becomes non-existent in this regard as there is force and coercion involved in the unfortunate act.

In light of this, the recent verdict is a step in the right direction. A victim should not be judged on the basis of her sexual encounters. She has the right to indulge in such consensual activities. It has no bearing on the heinous act and the ruling should be given irrespective of what she does personally. Saying that, there is still a long way to go when it comes to ensuring women safety and changing the mentality. People have to realise that a victim should not be held accountable for such acts because she chose to live her life in a certain way.

Also Read: Gender Disparity At Work: Men Get Paid More Than Their Wives In Every Country, Says Study

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Kerala HC 
Rape 
Sexual assault 
Verdict 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X