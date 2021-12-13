Gully Girl! Rickshaw Puller's Teenager Daughter From Mumbai Breaks Barriers To Become Rapper

A 15-year-old girl from the Govandi area in Mumbai has suddenly become the talk of the town by emerging as a rapper. Her videos have been going viral, and the teenager is all set to make a mark for herself in the hip-hop world.

Saniya Mistri is a Class 11 student and has been rapping for the last three years. To make ends meet, her father works as a rickshaw driver and mother takes up several jobs. The teenager doesn't have her own phone and records her videos with the help of her friends.



However, despite all these struggles, she is highly determined and committed to highlighting the lives of the people living in poverty-stricken conditions.



"I have high dreams and I am hopeful that all my dreams will come true by the grace of God," she said, reported India Today.



The young rapper said that her parents had no idea what she was doing for a long time. "People in my area didn't know what rap really is and so I had to explain it them," she said.

Family Support

Mistri had to make her parents understand that it is good to rap, how the whole process works and how much she loves doing it. Later, she recalls, her mother started loving it as well. But there was also a concern as to what society would say once she stepped out of her house. "But now, I have the support of my family and teachers. Hence, I will continue," she added.



The teenager manages her Instagram account by the name 'saniya_mq' on her mother's phone. Recently, she has posted videos of her new songs, 'Future ka kya', 'Janta hai kaun', 'Bhram' and 'Bahot dheet'.

Her peer and close associate Nasreen Ansari narrates how delighted the rapper's mother was when she watched her daughter perform for the first time in public.



Initially, she recalls, Mistri was scared of seeing the crowd around, while some boys passed nasty comments. But when she started, many people felt that she was one of the Dharavi rappers.



"She impressed everyone with her performance. Her mother didn't come close to the stage but saw her from a distance and was thrilled to see her perform," Ansari said.



She further said that her friend had always been creative and was challenged by her friends a few years ago to rap, which she accepted. Today, she has excelled in this challenging form of art.

