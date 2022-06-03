All section
Buoyed By Success Of Indias Female Athletes, Govt Announces 9 Khelo India Leagues For Women

Image Credits: Twitter

Gender
Buoyed By Success Of India's Female Athletes, Govt Announces 9 Khelo India Leagues For Women

India,  3 Jun 2022 11:35 AM GMT

The sports ministry has approved proposals to host age-group tournaments for women across nine disciplines under the Khelo India scheme, including hockey, archery, weightlifting, cycling, boxing, swimming, wrestling, volleyball and judo.

Impressed by the success of India's female athletes on the global sporting stage over the years, including the Olympics, the central government has decided to spend big on women's sports.

The sports ministry has earmarked a fund of ₹15.03 crore exclusively to conduct the Khelo India women's leagues across nine disciplines for the next four years to identify new talents.

The funds will include cash prizes amounting to ₹4.23 crore, which will be directly released to the respective national sports federations (NSFs) to conduct the leagues.

Tournaments Across Nine Disciplines

According to The Times of India, the sports ministry has approved proposals to host age-group tournaments for women across nine disciplines under the Khelo India scheme, including hockey, archery, weightlifting, cycling, boxing, swimming, wrestling, volleyball and judo. Over 23,000 female athletes from across India are set for competition.

The recently-concluded women's hockey league in the under-21 category in Lucknow was the first of such initiatives. Similar leagues across the senior, junior, youth and cadet categories will also take place in other sports.

The Khelo India women's hockey league in the under-16 category has also been given the go-ahead by the ministry, which will be held across New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha over three phases in August, October and December, respectively.

Move To Give Impetus To Women's Sports

Piyush Kumar Dubey, coach of the men's hockey team which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, said that the move will give further impetus to women's sports in India.

"These leagues will have an enormous impact in three ways. Firstly, it will set up a competitive environment for the young girls and give them a platform to battle pressure and fear," Dubey said.

Secondly, he said, the coaches will get to assess their students on how they perform in competitive tournaments, away from practice.

"Thirdly, these leagues will help the players' long-term development and build on the success our women's team achieved in Tokyo Olympics 2021," he added.

Also Read: COVID Impact: Trillions At Stake In India As 90% Women Disappear From Workforce


