All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gender Divide On Internet: Only 35% Of Women In KTaka Ever Used Internet, NFHS Data Reveals

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Gender Divide On Internet: Only 35% Of Women In K'Taka Ever Used Internet, NFHS Data Reveals

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  30 Nov 2021 8:23 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-30T13:56:19+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) showed that a mere 35 per cent of women in Karnataka had ever used the internet in their lives, and not more than half of them had spent over 10 years in school.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) revealed that only one-third of women in Karnataka had used the internet in their lives, compared to more than 62.4 per cent of men. Only about 25 per cent of the total of 35 per cent of women who have used the internet are from rural areas, and the rest belong to the urban sections of the state. Among men, 55.6 per cent of men belong to rural areas, and more than 71 per cent belong to urban areas.

Statistics Of Other Big States

In other big states like Uttar Pradesh, a little over 30 per cent of women have ever used the facility, whereas the number of men who have used it is nearly double. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are the lowest-performing states, with only 20.6 and 21 per cent of women who have used the internet.

Narrowing Gender Gap In Attending School

Even as a few indicators of gender parity between men and women improved, the latest round of the survey showed that a little over half of the women in the state had attended school for more than ten years. The gender gap for attending school seems to be narrowing in the state, with 56.5 of men attending school for more than ten years. In other states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh- Telangana (together), less than 30 per cent of women are using the internet, whereas more than half of men have used it, the Times of India quoted.

Tamil Nadu was one of the best performing states with over 56 per cent of women who had attended school for more than ten years, and nearly 47 per cent of them had used the internet. The overall analysis of the data reiterated the lack of access to facilities for men and women living in rural areas.

Also Read: India's Journey From A Famine-Ridden Country To Becoming Food Exporter

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Gender 
women 
Internet 
NFHS 
Karnataka 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X