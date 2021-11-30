Onus Of Contraception Still On Women, NFHS Data Reveals

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) findings reveal that less than one in 10 men in India use condoms. At the same time, as many as four women on average undergo sterilisation to avoid pregnancy.

Compared to NFHS 4, female sterilisation rose to 37.9 per cent in NFHS 5, from 36 per cent in 2015-16. The trend was similar in several other states. Ninteen out of 36 states and Union Territories were surveyed. In fact, 11 states and UTs showed an increase of more than five percentage points. On the other hand, the use of condoms was less than 10 per cent in 23 out of 36 states and UTs.

82% Of Men Aware That Condom Reduces Chance Of HIV

The silver lining of the survey was the use of condoms across the country has risen from 5.6 per cent in 2015-16 to 9.5 per cent in 2020. The state with the highest condom use was Uttarakhand at 25.6 per cent, and Chandigarh stood first among the UTs with 31.1 per cent. However, when viewed on a macro-level, only 7.6 per cent of men in rural India and 13.6 per cent of men in urban India used protection.

As many as 38.7 per cent of women in rural areas and 36.3 per cent of women in urban areas underwent sterilisation. The data also revealed that 82 per cent of men were aware that consistent use of protection could reduce the chances of getting HIV/AIDS, The Hindu reported.

Poonam Muttreja, the Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India, said, "Condom usage is low because family planning is considered as the responsibility of women. For men, sex stands purely for pleasure. For women, it is either for procreation or involves the fear of getting pregnant. Men also believe that condoms reduce pleasure". She further mentioned that male sterilization in family planning methods have always been low, even though it was safer, more accessible and quicker.

