All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Onus Of Contraception Still On Women, NFHS Data Reveals

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Onus Of Contraception Still On Women, NFHS Data Reveals

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  30 Nov 2021 2:07 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The latest NFHS data revealed that only 9.5 per cent of men used condoms, whereas 37.9 per cent of women underwent sterilisation. The trend is vastly similar in both urban and rural areas of the country.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) findings reveal that less than one in 10 men in India use condoms. At the same time, as many as four women on average undergo sterilisation to avoid pregnancy.

Compared to NFHS 4, female sterilisation rose to 37.9 per cent in NFHS 5, from 36 per cent in 2015-16. The trend was similar in several other states. Ninteen out of 36 states and Union Territories were surveyed. In fact, 11 states and UTs showed an increase of more than five percentage points. On the other hand, the use of condoms was less than 10 per cent in 23 out of 36 states and UTs.

82% Of Men Aware That Condom Reduces Chance Of HIV

The silver lining of the survey was the use of condoms across the country has risen from 5.6 per cent in 2015-16 to 9.5 per cent in 2020. The state with the highest condom use was Uttarakhand at 25.6 per cent, and Chandigarh stood first among the UTs with 31.1 per cent. However, when viewed on a macro-level, only 7.6 per cent of men in rural India and 13.6 per cent of men in urban India used protection.

As many as 38.7 per cent of women in rural areas and 36.3 per cent of women in urban areas underwent sterilisation. The data also revealed that 82 per cent of men were aware that consistent use of protection could reduce the chances of getting HIV/AIDS, The Hindu reported.

Poonam Muttreja, the Executive Director of the Population Foundation of India, said, "Condom usage is low because family planning is considered as the responsibility of women. For men, sex stands purely for pleasure. For women, it is either for procreation or involves the fear of getting pregnant. Men also believe that condoms reduce pleasure". She further mentioned that male sterilization in family planning methods have always been low, even though it was safer, more accessible and quicker.

Also Read: UAE's Noteworthy Law: No More Jail For Those Bringing Cannabis Inside Borders

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Family planning 
Sterilization 
Condoms 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X