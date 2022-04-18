Social, political and economic ups and downs inadvertently affect womenfolk more than men. The additional responsibility of managing home and work together falls on their shoulders, thus triggering stress and anxiety. In many cases, women choose to let go off their careers to cater to domestic needs. Sacrificing jobs for the family is yet another obligation that women are expected to fulfil. The COVID-induced crisis put forth a challenging situation in front of the world. Therefore, none of the sectors could escape the aftermath of the deadly virus.

Yet, the opportunity of working from home, hybrid working and flexible trimmings brought in a lot of scope to women who wished to make a comeback to their professions. While speaking to The Logical Indian, Anshuman Das, the Co-Founder and CEO of Careernet, said, "The pandemic changed the overall equation of the employment. The gender diversity gap at the entry level has significantly narrowed down in the last few years. However, the scene has not improved as much when one looks at the mid-senior level. When we look into the reasons for non-improvement, one can find several reasons".

Pandemic Allowed People To Strike Work-Life Balance

He further explained that the pandemic allowed people to strike a balance between their work life and family life. There is a considerable stigma regarding sending women out of their homes to make a career. Therefore, the pandemic was a blessing in disguise since everyone could shift to online working and operate from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Jobs eventually started reaching the actual talent.

Increasing Opportunities For Women

A study published by Careernet identified the massive boom in women's employment in the post-pandemic world. The organization's internal data reveals that the number of female candidates placed is on a healthy upward trend over the past few years. In 2021, women constituted 32 per cent of all candidates placed by the company. The company recorded 2.2 times jump in the number of jobs offered to female candidates in the year 2021. Organizations are employing more women candidates for roles in middle management. Job offers to females having 3-7 years of experience witnessed 2.7 times the growth, and provided for females having 7-12 years of experience saw 3.2 times the growth.

Gender equality would accelerate India's economic growth by leaps and bounds. Better education and more inclusive and flexible workplaces are the need of the hour which would eventually help India achieve its Sustainable Development Goals, that function on the principle, 'Leave no one behind'.

Also Read: Hunger, Thirst & Curse Of Being 'Untouchable': What Made Ambedkar The Man Of His Principles