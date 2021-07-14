Bihar: Bride's Family Brutally Thrashed Over Dowry Demand, Police Fail To Act

In a shocking incident, a bride from Patna's Danapur pleaded before the authorities of a local police station for five hours and demanded action against the groom's family for allegedly attacking her family with iron rods over dowry row.

As per a News 18 report, eight members from the bride's side were reportedly injured, however, no action has been taken by law enforcers who claimed that they were investigating the case.

Unsatisfied With Initial Dowry Grants

Mohan Prasad, a resident of Surajpur in Nalanda district, had decided to marry his daughter off to Mewalal Sau's son Gopal Kumar who lived around 80 km away near BS College in Danapur. A wedding venue had been selected and the scheduled rituals were performed.

During the Vidaai ceremony, however, the issue of dowry was raised and the groom's family accused the bride's family of not heeding to their demanded dowry that had been agreed upon before marriage, reported Live Hindustan.

On the contrary, Mohan Prasad told the police that they had given the groom's side ₹10 lakh in cash and ₹5 lakh worth of jewellery against their ₹15 lakh dowry demand. The groom's family however allegedly asked for more dowry during the ceremony turning it into a brawl.

Demanded Action Against Groom's Family

The bride's family rushed to the Danapur police station where they demanded action against the groom's side. The bride alleged that the groom's family members behaved like criminals and the bride's brother complained that his family was thrashed by the groom's family.

Police authorities have assured that they are investigating the case, but are yet to take any action against the groom's family.

Also Read: Karnataka: Relatives Attack Inter-Caste Couple Married For 28 Yrs, Urinate At Their House





