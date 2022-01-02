More Than Half Of Crimes Against Women From Uttar Pradesh: Data

The National Commission for Women (NCW) received more than 31,000 crimes against women. The number was the highest since 2014, and over half of the complaints were from Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the number of complaints saw a 30 per cent increase from 23,722 in 2020 to almost 31,000 in 2021.

Out of the total 30,864 complaints, over 11,000 were related to women's right to live with dignity and the right accounts for emotional abuse to women. The second-in-line were cases against domestic violence, which stood at 6,633, followed by dowry harassment at 4,589 points.

Over 3,100 Complaints From July To September

The Chief of NCW, Rekha Sharma, said, "The Commission has always made it a point to launch new initiatives to help women. Keeping in line with this, we have launched a round-the-clock helpline number as well to provide support services to women in need where they can also register a complaint", The New Indian Express reported. The Commission received more than 3,100 complaints every month from July to September 2021. The last time the country encountered more than 3,000 cases in a month was in November 2018, when the #MeToo movement peaked.

Uttar Pradesh Accounted For Maximum Cases

Uttar Pradesh is the country's most populous state and registered the highest number of 15,828 complaints, which was followed by 3,336 complaints in Delhi and 1,504 complaints in Maharashtra. Haryana and Bihar reported 1,460 and 1,456 complaints, respectively. Uttar Pradesh said the highest complaints about the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were from Uttar Pradesh.

NCW had received 33,906 complaints in 2014, after which, 2021 tally was the highest. Moreover, 1,819 complaints were registered for outraging the modestly of women and molestation; 1,675 complaints about rape and attempted rape. The Commission also noted 1,537 police apathy against women and 858 complaints of cybercrimes.

