Powered By Nari Shakti! Asias First Woman Loco Pilot Steers Vande Bharat: Know More

Image Credits: Twitter/@AshwiniVaishnaw

Powered By Nari Shakti! Asia's First Woman Loco Pilot Steers Vande Bharat: Know More

India,  15 March 2023 5:01 AM GMT

Surekha Yadav was the first woman to drive a railway train in India, which was back then entirely a male bastion. It was after her, that many other women drew inspiration and now the railways have more than thousands of women loco pilots.

In recent times, women power has been redefining every realm and paving the way toward inclusive representation. One such space that more women are stepping up to is public transport, and this was made possible due to some of the brave pioneers who made the way first. Hailing from Satara district of Maharashtra, Surekha Yadav had trailblazed the way by becoming the country's and Asia's first female loco pilot in 1988. She also recently became the first woman train driver to navigate the Vande Bharat, which has the fastest acceleration on the Indian rail network.

Asia's First Female Locomotive Pilot

Surekha Yadav, Asia's first female locomotive pilot is now operating the famed Vande Bharat Express. Taking the news to the people was Union Minister of Railway, Ashwini Vaishnaw who tweeted saying, "Vande Bharat - powered by Nari Shakti." She operated the train from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) in Maharashtra on March 13, and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to pilot the new age, state-of-the-art technology Vande Bharat Train.

As reported by LiveMint, the Central Railways proudly informed that the "The train had departed Solapur at the right time and reached CSMT about five minutes early." Earlier on the occasion of International Women's Day as well, Surekha had made the headlines by operating the prestigious Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan ladies' special local train in their all-women crew.

So far, Surekha has piloted many types of trains, including local suburban trains, ghat trains with twin engines, goods and mail express trains. She was the first woman to drive a railway train in India, which was back then entirely a male bastion. It was after her, that many other women drew inspiration and now the railways have more than thousands of women loco pilots.

Also Read: International Women's Day: Women Loco Pilots, Crew Take Centre Stage At Indian Railways

