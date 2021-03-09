International Women's Day: Women Loco Pilots, Crew Take Centre Stage At Indian Railways

The first female train driver of the Indian Railways, Surekha Yadav, with an all-women team drove the Mumbai-Lucknow Special Train on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, March 8, informed about the event on his social media platform.

#NariShakti Rail: The first woman driver of Indian Railways, Smt. Surekha Yadav drives the all women-staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special, in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay. pic.twitter.com/eAwvkULbuf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 8, 2021

55-year-old Yadav became the country's first certified female loco pilot in 1988. According to Your Story, Yadav did not have any prior experience in driving a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. However, she worked hard to break the stereotype and went on to inspire generations.

"Men fly Rafaels, women crew take AI Boeings to the US. There is honour in what we do as well," Yadav said.

"In fact, in the initial days, women would not be assigned stretched longer than 30-40 km. That has changed now, though we did practise a lot before today's long run," she added.

In another instance, the operation and onboard management of the Bundelkhand Special train that runs between Jhansi and Gwalior were also carried by a team of women on Monday.

"Empowerment all the way with Railways: On International Women's Day, operation and onboard management of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi and Gwalior is being carried on by a team of women. Nari Shakti," Goyal tweeted.

Empowerment all the way with Railways: On #InternationalWomensDay, operation and on board management of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi & Gwalior is being carried on by a team of women. #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/5Bldv1pQuS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 8, 2021

Also Read: International Women's Day: Union Minister Flags Of All-Women Crew Ship, First Time In Maritime History