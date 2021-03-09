Uplifting

International Women's Day: Women Loco Pilots, Crew Take Centre Stage At Indian Railways

55-year-old Surekha Yadav, Indian Railways' first female loco pilot, with an all-women team drove the Mumbai-Lucknow Special Train on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   9 March 2021 5:10 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
International Womens Day: Women Loco Pilots, Crew Take Centre Stage At Indian Railways

Image Credits: Twitter/Piyush Goyal

The first female train driver of the Indian Railways, Surekha Yadav, with an all-women team drove the Mumbai-Lucknow Special Train on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, March 8, informed about the event on his social media platform.

55-year-old Yadav became the country's first certified female loco pilot in 1988. According to Your Story, Yadav did not have any prior experience in driving a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler. However, she worked hard to break the stereotype and went on to inspire generations.

"Men fly Rafaels, women crew take AI Boeings to the US. There is honour in what we do as well," Yadav said.

"In fact, in the initial days, women would not be assigned stretched longer than 30-40 km. That has changed now, though we did practise a lot before today's long run," she added.

In another instance, the operation and onboard management of the Bundelkhand Special train that runs between Jhansi and Gwalior were also carried by a team of women on Monday.

"Empowerment all the way with Railways: On International Women's Day, operation and onboard management of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi and Gwalior is being carried on by a team of women. Nari Shakti," Goyal tweeted.

Also Read: International Women's Day: Union Minister Flags Of All-Women Crew Ship, First Time In Maritime History

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian