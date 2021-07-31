Gender

150 Complaints Of Sexual Harassment At Central Ministries Since January 2020: Govt

Overall, 391 complaints have been received from various central ministries and departments through its SHe-Box online portal.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 July 2021 6:55 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: ANI, Pixabay

A total of 150 complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace have been received by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) since January 1, 2020. Overall, 391 complaints have been received from various central ministries and departments through its SHe-Box (sexual harassment online box) online portal, Union Minister for MWCD Smriti Irani informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

India Today reports that an analysis of 36 cases received via SHe-Box and shown against the MWCD revealed that only four were cases of sexual harassment of women at the workplace, the minister said.

The other 32 cases were "in the nature of public grievances on various matters relating to violence against women, dowry harassment, misbehaviour and so on". Three of the four sexual harassment complaints were lodged by the same woman against the same accused. In addition, none of these four complaints of sexual harassment pertained to a workplace of the ministry, the minister added.

Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam of the Communist Party of India questioned what legal or disciplinary action had been taken in this regard. A specific question was also asked on the findings of the MWCD based on this data.

What Is A SHe-Box?

The Sexual Harassment electronic Box (SHe-Box) is an effort of the central government to provide single window access to every woman, irrespective of her work status, whether working in an organised or unorganised, private or public sector facilitate the registration of complaint related to sexual harassment. Any woman facing sexual harassment at the workplace can register their complaint through this portal. Once a complaint is submitted to the 'SHe-Box', it will be directly sent to the concerned authority having jurisdiction to take action into the matter.

Also Read: States To Incur 30% Expenditure On Women Farmers


Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

