All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Iran Conducts First Known Execution Over Ongoing Protests, Says More To Follow

Image Credits: Unsplash, Twitter/IHRights (Representational)

Foreign Affairs
The Logical Indian Crew

Iran Conducts First Known Execution Over Ongoing Protests, Says More To Follow

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Others/World,  8 Dec 2022 12:33 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Shekari was detained on several counts, including brandishing a weapon to kill and cause panic, endangering the safety and freedom of others, and was charged with hostility against God under Iranian Sharia Law.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a recent development in Iran's raging nationwide protests, the government announced its first execution, that of Mohsen Shekari, a human-rights activist convicted in November for allegedly wounding a military officer.

Shekari was booked under multiple charges, including intentionally wounding an officer with a weapon, blocking the street, brandishing a weapon to kill and incite terror, and compromising the freedom and security of people. He was eventually charged under Iran's Sharia Law for enmity against God.

More Executions To Follow

Earlier, Iran saw the execution of five additional defendants for the murder of a Basij security force volunteer in Iran. Basij is a state-approved volunteer group with ties to Iran's potent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to BBC, ten more people have been found guilty of enmity against God or corruption on Earth and given the death penalty in connection with the protests.

According to human rights organisation Amnesty International, at least 21 individuals face the death penalty due to what they dubbed as fake trials intended to terrify those taking part in the public revolt that has shaken Iran.

Iranian Human Rights director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam tweeted that unless Iranian authorities face immediate practical consequences internationally, executions of demonstrators are likely to become a daily occurrence.

Biggest Protest In Iran Since 1979

Protests in Iran erupted after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who morality police had arrested for reportedly wearing her hijab, or headscarf, "improperly," passed away while she was still in their custody in September. What followed was a women-led protest that extended itself to 160 cities across all 31 provinces of the nation and has become the most significant threat to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

In retaliation, the government began its ruthless crackdown on the protestors, while parliamentarians advocated for hefty sentences to try and quash the protests. Iran claims that these protests were started by the US, its arch-enemy, and its allies, including Israel and Britain.

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's estranged sister Badri Hosseini Khamenei published a letter on December 6 in response to the savagery of the crackdown. In the letter, she declared her opposition to her brother's actions. She also expressed sympathy with mothers who have lost loved ones due to atrocities by the Islam Republic over the past 40 years. Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of the supreme leader, was also detained a week ago after publicly ridiculing the autocratic rule in Iran.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 475 protestors have died, and 18,240 have been imprisoned thus far. Around 61 security personnel deaths have also been recorded.

Also Read: Niece Of Iran's Supreme Leader Asks Foreign Nations To Cut Ties With Iran

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Mohsen Shekari 
Iran 
Iran protests 
Iranian Supreme Leader 

Must Reads

Kerala Releases Revised Action Plan On Climate Change, To Become 100% Renewable Energy-Based State By 2040
Iran Conducts First Known Execution Over Ongoing Protests, Says More To Follow
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky & 'The Spirit Of Ukraine' Share Title For Time Magazine's 2022 Person Of The Year
After Years Of Suffering For Potable Water, Shahjahanpur Now Tops Country In Providing Tap Connections
Similar Posts
Niece Of Irans Supreme Leader Asks Foreign Nations To Cut Ties With Iran
Foreign Affairs

Niece Of Iran's Supreme Leader Asks Foreign Nations To Cut Ties With Iran

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 40,000 Foreigners Stayed Back In India After Their Visa Expiry In 2020: Home Ministry 
Trending

Over 40,000 Foreigners Stayed Back In India After Their Visa Expiry In 2020: Home Ministry 

The Logical Indian Crew
This Misleading Cropped Viral Video Shows PM Modi Supporting Ballot Paper Voting Over EVMs
Foreign Affairs

This Misleading Cropped Viral Video Shows PM Modi Supporting Ballot Paper Voting Over EVMs

The Logical Indian Crew
Mauritius Names Metro Station After Mahatma Gandhi To Pay Gratitude For Indias Support
Foreign Affairs

Mauritius Names Metro Station After Mahatma Gandhi To Pay Gratitude For India's Support

The Logical Indian Crew
First Quad Summit: China, COVID Vaccines May Take Centre Stage
Foreign Affairs

First Quad Summit: China, COVID Vaccines May Take Centre Stage

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X