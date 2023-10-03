Understanding A Depository: How Do They Benefit The Financial Market?

While participating in the stock market, it is important to be aware of the various aspects surrounding it and their respective features, including jargon. One such useful term is depositories, which are financial entities that can store your securities in an electronic or dematerialized form.



These institutions provide safety and administration services for investors’ securities. They also help provide liquidity to the stock markets, invest in multiple securities, and lend to individuals, among others.

Find out more about the types of depository, and how they immensely contribute to the financial market.

Depository Participants All depositories also feature their own Depository Participants (DPs), who act as their agents and conduct transactions on their behalf. These help investors open Demat accounts and manage their assets securely and efficiently. DPs can either be banks, NBFCs, stockbrokers, or organizations authorized by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In return for their services, DPs usually charge a Demat account fee and transaction fees. Investors will also be able to view their Demat account holding statement on the respective DP’s website.

The ideal way to go about choosing the best DP for your investment requirements is to compare their features and services, along with the various charges/fees. Some may even feature hidden charges, so it is recommended to have a look at all documents to ensure a smooth account opening process.



Functions of a Depository Participant

Here are the basic functions of a depository in the stock market: Risk Reduction: Before depositories and Demat accounts, investors were required to purchase physical copies of share certificates and hold them. Now, securities can be stored in a dematerialized form, which helps bring down the risks of loss, theft, and forgery of documents while transferring them. Links Companies to Investors: Depositories can serve as a link between investors and companies since they issue financial securities through DPs, and help create Demat accounts, among others. Investors can also utilize a Demat account holding statement to get a detailed insight into the shares held by them.



Additionally, depositories keep investors aware of matters such as transfer in ownership, corporate action, periodic holding of investors, and more.

Liquidity Creation in the Market: Investors can receive loans against their securities or mortgages by depositories, which allows them to buy other securities while paying interest. Depositories also lend securities to various businesses and institutions, which helps them earn more revenue. Cost Savings: By conducting trades digitally, investors can enjoy many cost-saving benefits such as no brokerage or courier charges, lower transaction costs, reduced paperwork, and much more. Investor Safety Provisions: Depositories frequently review and monitor several things to safeguard investors. These include routine inspections of a DP’s activities, ensuring end-to-end encryption of transactions, and taking up insurance policies to help cover investors’ losses due to omissions, errors, etc.

Types of Depositories in India

There are two central depositories available in India, namely National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). NSDL was established in 1996 under the Depositories Act, 1996 by the National Stock Exchange of India. Meanwhile, the CDSL was founded in 1999. Both are regulated by SEBI. Some of the primary differences between the two are mentioned below:

Particulars NSDL CDSL Operating Stock Exchanges NSE BSE Promoters Unit Trust of India, IDBI Bank Ltd., etc. HDFC Bank, LIC, SBI, Bank of India, etc. No. of Registered DPs 281 622 Demat Account Number Format IN + 14 Numeric Digits 16 Digit Account Number Market Share Higher market share in terms of Demat accounts Lower market share in terms of Demat accounts

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned figures are subject to change.



While NSDL and CDSL primarily operate in NSE and BSE, respectively, they are permitted to utilize either of the two depositories for the settlement and trading of securities. Additionally, investors can transfer shares from NSDL to CDSL, and vice-versa, which is known as an inter-depository transfer or transaction.

