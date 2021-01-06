AIIMS Spent Rs 71 Cr On COVID-19 Till November, No Separate Funds From Centre: RTI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi spent ₹71.17 crores towards the novel coronavirus from March 2020 to November 2020, revealed the institute on queries through the Right to Information Act.

The amount was divided into two categories: M&E (Monitoring and Evaluation) which was ₹23.68 crore and M&S (Maintenance and Support) which was ₹47.48 crore. The administration also said that "no separate funds/grant was provided by a ministry for COVID-19".

"At present, the institutes may meet their funds' requirements from normal budgetary provisions," The New Indian Express quoted the administration.

Nonetheless, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna had said that financial support to the individual institutes would be provided later on. This would be done in order to meet the additional expenses of the institutes.

Also, for dealing with the pandemic crisis, related to accessibility for ICU beds with ventilators, the AIIMS did not have to purchase any ventilators for the treatment of COVID, from March till November last year.

The institute also purchased more than 21 lakh N95 masks from March till November last year. The price of each mask lies between ₹36 to ₹175, revealed the RTI. The price of the oxygen cylinders purchased by the administration lies in the range between ₹5,600 to ₹7,159.

