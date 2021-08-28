Video Of Woman Saying She Has 18 Children Shared With False And Derogatory Remarks

The video is shared on Twitter as well.



Claim:



A Muslim woman has 18 children and demands food, clothing, and education from Modi Ji.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The woman hails from the Hindu community and speaks over Uttar Pradesh's (UP) population control bill.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to an extended version of the short clip on YouTube. A channel 'Fire Times' with 29k subscribers published this video report on 27 July 2021. "14 साल में 18 बच्चे! New Population policy|| UP|| YoGi Adityanath||" is an interview conducted in Lucknow on UP's population control bill.

In the beginning, the woman reveals her name as 'Ramshri' (0:21-0:25). The interviewer asks her about the number of children she has to which she replies 18 children (0:51-0:55). She says she lives at Dipti Khera and belongs to the Hindus' Kurmi caste (2:25-2:35).



Later the woman mentions that she gave birth to so many children because she thought that the more children she has, the more income their family would generate (2:40-2:45).

Therefore, we can conclude that the woman's clip that says she has 18 children is shared with false and derogatory remarks. The woman is not a Muslim, and her name is Ramshri and she belongs to the Hindus' Kurmi caste.









If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

