Video Of Woman Saying She Has 18 Children Shared With False And Derogatory Remarks

A 28-second video clip of an interview of a woman is being shared on social media claiming that she is a Muslim. The woman says that every child should benefit from different government policies and get at least food, clothing, and education. Later, she reveals that she has 18 children (11 boys and seven girls), listening to which the interviewer seems baffled.
The video is shared on social media with derogatory captions against the Muslim community.
One of the captions which is in Hindi reads, "सिर्फ 18 बच्चे (11लड़के +7 लड़कियां) पैदा किये हैं इस जिहादन ने! और खाना, कपड़ा, शिक्षा मोदी जी से मांग रही है!" (This Jihadan has produced 18 children and is demanding food, clothes, and education from Modi Ji).
The video is viral on Facebook.
The video is shared on Twitter as well.
Claim:
A Muslim woman has 18 children and demands food, clothing, and education from Modi Ji.
Fact Check:
The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The woman hails from the Hindu community and speaks over Uttar Pradesh's (UP) population control bill.
We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to an extended version of the short clip on YouTube. A channel 'Fire Times' with 29k subscribers published this video report on 27 July 2021. "14 साल में 18 बच्चे! New Population policy|| UP|| YoGi Adityanath||" is an interview conducted in Lucknow on UP's population control bill.
In the beginning, the woman reveals her name as 'Ramshri' (0:21-0:25). The interviewer asks her about the number of children she has to which she replies 18 children (0:51-0:55). She says she lives at Dipti Khera and belongs to the Hindus' Kurmi caste (2:25-2:35).
Later the woman mentions that she gave birth to so many children because she thought that the more children she has, the more income their family would generate (2:40-2:45).
Therefore, we can conclude that the woman's clip that says she has 18 children is shared with false and derogatory remarks. The woman is not a Muslim, and her name is Ramshri and she belongs to the Hindus' Kurmi caste.
