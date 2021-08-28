All section
Video Of Woman Saying She Has 18 Children Shared With False And Derogatory Remarks

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Woman Saying She Has 18 Children Shared With False And Derogatory Remarks

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  28 Aug 2021 1:02 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Social media users are sharing a video with the caption, "This Jihadan has produced 18 children and is demanding food, clothes, and education from Modi Ji". The woman saying she has 18 children is not a Muslim, and her name is Ramshri.

A 28-second video clip of an interview of a woman is being shared on social media claiming that she is a Muslim. The woman says that every child should benefit from different government policies and get at least food, clothing, and education. Later, she reveals that she has 18 children (11 boys and seven girls), listening to which the interviewer seems baffled.

The video is shared on social media with derogatory captions against the Muslim community.

One of the captions which is in Hindi reads, "सिर्फ 18 बच्चे (11लड़के +7 लड़कियां) पैदा किये हैं इस जिहादन ने! और खाना, कपड़ा, शिक्षा मोदी जी से मांग रही है!" (This Jihadan has produced 18 children and is demanding food, clothes, and education from Modi Ji).

The video is viral on Facebook.

The video is shared on Twitter as well.


Claim:

A Muslim woman has 18 children and demands food, clothing, and education from Modi Ji.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The woman hails from the Hindu community and speaks over Uttar Pradesh's (UP) population control bill.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. It led us to an extended version of the short clip on YouTube. A channel 'Fire Times' with 29k subscribers published this video report on 27 July 2021. "14 साल में 18 बच्चे! New Population policy|| UP|| YoGi Adityanath||" is an interview conducted in Lucknow on UP's population control bill.

In the beginning, the woman reveals her name as 'Ramshri' (0:21-0:25). The interviewer asks her about the number of children she has to which she replies 18 children (0:51-0:55). She says she lives at Dipti Khera and belongs to the Hindus' Kurmi caste (2:25-2:35).

Later the woman mentions that she gave birth to so many children because she thought that the more children she has, the more income their family would generate (2:40-2:45).

Therefore, we can conclude that the woman's clip that says she has 18 children is shared with false and derogatory remarks. The woman is not a Muslim, and her name is Ramshri and she belongs to the Hindus' Kurmi caste.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Tanga Owners Harassed In Lucknow After Islamic Symbol Misunderstood As Pakistan's Flag



Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
