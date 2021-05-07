Video Of Girl Trying To Give Water To His Covid Positive Father Is Of Andhra Pradesh Not West Bengal

A video is going viral in which a girl is crying and trying to give water to a man lying on the ground while another lady is pulling her back. The video is viral with a claim that the video belongs to West Bengal.

Many social media users are sharing the post with a caption hinting that the video is of violence that erupted in West Bengal after the result of state assembly elections were announced on May 2, 2021. Many right-wing ideologues are sharing the video and demanding to impose President's rule in the state.

Netizens are sharing the video with a caption, "The matter cannot be resolved by holding demonstrations, President's law must be imposed and power must be given in the hands of the army."

The post is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The video is of West Bengal's post-poll violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian split the video into multiple keyframes and did Google reverse image search with one of the keyframes. On doing a reverse image search, we found a screenshot of the video was published by Zee News on May 5, 2021. According to the report associated with the image, in Andhra Pradesh, a girl was trying to give water to her corona infected father, who died in front of her.

According to an NDTV report, the video shows a daughter who fought her own mother to give water to her Covid positive father. The man shown in the video was a daily wage worker who worked in Vijaywada but had returned to his village in Srikakulam after testing positive with coronavirus. Hence, he was neither allowed into the village nor in his own home. The daughter tried giving water to the man, but the mother was pulling her back because of the fear that she might also get coronavirus.

The viral video was also tweeted by India Today's reporter, Ashish, with a caption, "Heart-wrenching!! Unable to see the plight of his #COVID19 infected father, daughter went and poured water in his throat despite mother's objection. However, he breathed his last. #Srikakulam reported 2398 fresh #coronavirus cases (#AndhraPradesh 20,0034 new cases, and 82 deaths)."

Heart-wrenching!! Unable to see the plight of his #COVID19 infected father, daughter went and poured water in his throat despite mother's objection. However, he breathed his last. #Srikakulam reported 2398 fresh #coronavirus cases (#AndhraPradesh 20,0034 new cases, and 82 deaths) pic.twitter.com/grNvwZ1s4X — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) May 5, 2021

Hence, a video in which a daughter is trying to give water to her corona-positive father in Andhra Pradesh is being shared with a false claim that the video is of West Bengal's post-poll violence.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rape And Murder In Midnapore, West Bengal Falsely Linked To Post-Poll Violence