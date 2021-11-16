All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Image Falsely Shared As Mamata Banerjee Getting Mosque Cleaned By WB Police

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Image Falsely Shared As Mamata Banerjee Getting Mosque Cleaned By WB Police

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

West Bengal,  16 Nov 2021 12:42 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this picture, social media users claim that Mamata Banerjee is getting a mosque cleaned by the police for Namaz. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo of police officers cleaning a mosque is going viral on social media. In the viral picture, four policemen can be seen cleaning the floor while people from the Muslim community are standing nearby. While sharing this picture, people on social media claimed that Mamata Banerjee is getting the mosque cleaned for Namaz by her police.

Image Credit: Facebook

The caption of the viral image reads in Hindi, "क्या आपने कभी पुलिस को देखा है मन्दिर साफ करते हुए ?? नहीं ना ? पर"बंगाल में ममता दीदी की पुलिस, मस्जिद साफ कर रही है, नमाज के लिए..देखिय."

[English Translation: Have you ever seen the police cleaning the temple?? No right? But Mamata didi's police in Bengal is cleaning the mosque, for Namaz...look]

Image Credit: Facebook

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

In West Bengal, the West Bengal Police cleaned the mosque for Namaz.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Telangana.

During our investigation, we found that many people shared this viral image back in 2017 as well with a similar caption. It means the viral photo is not recent. It is noteworthy that the colour of the uniform in the viral image is Khakhi in colour. In contrast, the West Bengal police's uniform is white. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparision

On looking at the viral image carefully, we found a board written in the photo with "SK TOYS". We searched SK Toys on Google Maps with the help of some keywords and found that it is located in Bhainsa, Telangana. The image of the board on google maps matches the viral photo.

Comparison (Credit: Google Maps)

During our investigation, we found this image on the Facebook page of AK News. They have uploaded a collage along with the viral photo dated 18 June 2016. The caption reads, "#Bhainse_me_Ramadan ke Mouqe per #Masjid #PANJESHA Markaz Me #BHAINSA_police ki Janib se #Safayi Ka kaam. Salute Bhainsa police."

[English Translation: On the occasion of Ramadan, Bhainsa Police cleaned the mosque of Panjesha Markaz.]

We also find the Facebook post of Telangana Police dated 10 June 2016 in which they had shared similar images captioning it as an initiative of Swachh Bharat where they cleaned Temple and Mosques at Mudhole, Telangana.

Our investigation shows that the viral image is almost five years old and not from West Bengal but Bhainsa, Telangana, when the police cleaned temples and mosques as an initiative of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Scripted Drama Video Shared With Claim Of Couple Robbed By Muslims

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
West Bengal 
West Bengal Police 
Mamata Banerjee 
Mosque 
Cleaning 
Telangana 
Swach Bharat 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X