Old Image Falsely Shared As Mamata Banerjee Getting Mosque Cleaned By WB Police

A photo of police officers cleaning a mosque is going viral on social media. In the viral picture, four policemen can be seen cleaning the floor while people from the Muslim community are standing nearby. While sharing this picture, people on social media claimed that Mamata Banerjee is getting the mosque cleaned for Namaz by her police.

The caption of the viral image reads in Hindi, "क्या आपने कभी पुलिस को देखा है मन्दिर साफ करते हुए ?? नहीं ना ? पर"बंगाल में ममता दीदी की पुलिस, मस्जिद साफ कर रही है, नमाज के लिए..देखिय."

[English Translation: Have you ever seen the police cleaning the temple?? No right? But Mamata didi's police in Bengal is cleaning the mosque, for Namaz...look]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

In West Bengal, the West Bengal Police cleaned the mosque for Namaz.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Telangana.

During our investigation, we found that many people shared this viral image back in 2017 as well with a similar caption. It means the viral photo is not recent. It is noteworthy that the colour of the uniform in the viral image is Khakhi in colour. In contrast, the West Bengal police's uniform is white. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparision

On looking at the viral image carefully, we found a board written in the photo with "SK TOYS". We searched SK Toys on Google Maps with the help of some keywords and found that it is located in Bhainsa, Telangana. The image of the board on google maps matches the viral photo.

During our investigation, we found this image on the Facebook page of AK News. They have uploaded a collage along with the viral photo dated 18 June 2016. The caption reads, "#Bhainse_me_Ramadan ke Mouqe per #Masjid #PANJESHA Markaz Me #BHAINSA_police ki Janib se #Safayi Ka kaam. Salute Bhainsa police."

[English Translation: On the occasion of Ramadan, Bhainsa Police cleaned the mosque of Panjesha Markaz.]

We also find the Facebook post of Telangana Police dated 10 June 2016 in which they had shared similar images captioning it as an initiative of Swachh Bharat where they cleaned Temple and Mosques at Mudhole, Telangana.

Our investigation shows that the viral image is almost five years old and not from West Bengal but Bhainsa, Telangana, when the police cleaned temples and mosques as an initiative of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

