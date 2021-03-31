Fact Check: No, The Man Being Beaten In Viral Video Is Not Shia Leader Waseem Rizvi

Many social media users are sharing a video of a man being thrashed by the public with the claim that the man being beaten in the video is Shia leader Waseem Rizvi. Rizvi is the former Shia Waqf Board chairperson, who filed a PIL against the 23 verses of the Quran on March 11, claiming that these verses promote violence. From the time he has filed a petition, people from the Muslim community are protesting against him.

In this context, people are sharing a video with the caption claiming that the man in the viral video is Waseem Rizvi. The video is being shared with the caption, "Look at the condition of Waseem Rizvi."

The man in the viral video is Shia leader Waseem Rizvi.

The Logical Indian split the video into separate keyframes and found a screenshot of the video that was published by Business Today on March 28, 2021. According to the report associated with the screenshot, BJP MLA Arun Narang from Punjab was thrashed by protesting farmers in Malout in Muktsar district.





The video of Arun Narang being thrashed was also uploaded by Dainik Bhaskar. According to the report, Narang had visited Malout in the Muktsar district to hold a press conference favouring the contentious farm laws passed by the Government of India in September 2020. Agitating farmers who were against the press conference threw ink on Narang, thrashed him and tore his clothes.





The video was also published by India Today and The Times Of India.

Later, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, also tweeted condemning the act. He tweeted, "Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh condemns attack on BJP MLA from Abohar, warns of strict action against anyone disturbing state's peace. CM also urges Prime Minister @narendramodi to intervene for early resolution of farmers' crisis to prevent further escalation of situation."

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh condemns attack on BJP MLA from Abohar, warns of strict action against anyone disturbing state's peace. CM also urges Prime Minister @narendramodi to intervene for early resolution of farmers' crisis to prevent further escalation of situation. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) March 27, 2021

We also found no media reports about Waseem Rizvi being thrashed by people. Hence, the viral video is of BJP MLA Arun Narang and not Waseem Rizvi.

