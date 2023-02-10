Image Of Islamic Flag In Maa Chandi Temple Viral With Fake Communal Spin

A picture of a temple is doing rounds on social media. In this viral image, a green cloth with "786" written on it can be seen above the statue. It is said that the viral image is of Maa Chandi Devi temple located in Gunderdehi, Chhattisgarh. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the Waqf Board had claimed their stake in this Maa Chandi Devi temple's property.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "मां चंडी देवी मंदिर, गुंडरदेही छत्तीसगढ़। वक्फ बोर्ड ने दावा किया कि यह उनकी संपत्ति है ? क्या यह सत्य है और हाँ तो संविधान और न्यायालय किस लिए है Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Gunderdehi Chattisgarh. Waqf Board claimed it's their property."

मां चंडी देवी मंदिर, गुंडरदेही छत्तीसगढ़। वक्फ बोर्ड ने दावा किया कि यह उनकी संपत्ति है ? क्या यह सत्य है और हाँ तो संविधान और न्यायालय किस लिए है ?

Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Gunderdehi Chattisgarh. Waqf Board claimed it's their property pic.twitter.com/TSeGmawydo — प्रबोध सिंह सनातनी (@PPrabodh77) February 7, 2023

RSS Mouthpiece Panchjanya Magazine shared this image and wrote, Islamic flag in the temple!! Picture of Chanda Devi Temple in Gunderdehi, Chhattisgarh.





Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Gunderdehi Chattisgarh.

Waqf Board claimed it's their property.Our govt is busy digitizing their assets. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/cyumOFDPm5 — Arpita Shaivya (@arpispeaks) February 6, 2023





A Facebook user wrote, "लगता है पूरा भारत भी इनकी संपत्ति घोषित न हो जाए मां चंडी देवी मंदिर, गुंडरदेही छत्तीसगढ़। हलकट वक्फ बोर्ड ने दावा किया कि यह उनकी संपत्ति है मुस्लिम तुष्टिकरण और एकमुश्त मुस्लिम वोटों की सौदेबाजी के लिए संविधान को रौंदने वाले इस गैर संवैधानिक वक्फ बोर्ड का निर्मूलन होना चाहिए Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Gunderdehi Chattisgarh. Waqf Board claimed it's their property."

[English Translation: Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Gunderdehi Chhattisgarh. Halkat Waqf Board claimed it was their property. This unconstitutional Waqf Board trampling on the constitution for Muslim appeasement and outright Muslim vote bargaining should be abolished at Maa Chandi Devi Temple, Gunderdehi Chattisgarh. Waqf Board claimed it is their property.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Waqf board claimed that Maa Chandi Devi temple, located in Chhattisgarh, comes under their property.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search which led us to a report of Amar Ujala dated 07 February 2022, in which same image can be seen. According to the report, the Chandi temple is located in the Hatri Bazar of the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. It remains a symbol of brotherhood and communal unity as Hindus and Muslims worship in this 100-year-old temple together.

We also found a video report by Amar Ujala in which similar footage can be seen. The report's caption reads, "On the one hand, when the atmosphere is heated in the country regarding caste and religion, this temple in Chhattisgarh is an example of Hindu-Muslim unity. In this temple, people of both religions bow down together. When the doors of the temple open, first frankincense is lit, and a 'chadar' is taken out for the Maza'r' outside. After that, both communities worship Maa Chandi. The thing that stands out is that there is also an Islamic flag on the idol of the goddess."

We also found a report of ETV Bharat dated 07 February in which the temple committee refuted the viral claim. According to the report, this temple is almost 100 years old. The idol of Chandi Mata had come out of the local Ramsagar pond, and the holy crescent moon of the Muslim community had also come out of the same pond. After this, the then-local Zamindar, Thakur Nihal Singh established both the temple and Syed Baba Saheb Mazar, a distance away. Since then, the sheet (786 Chadar) is first sent to the temple from the shrine.

Rajendra Kumar Rai, Ex MLA of Gunderdehi and member of the founder family of the temple committee, told the media, "whoever tried to spread the misinformation is not from here. There has not been any situation of conflict between the Hindu and Muslim communities in this temple, and here everyone worships together. On behalf of the temple committee, an FIR will soon be lodged in the local police station so that no one can keep such ill intentions."

News Agency ANI also tweeted the viral image mentioning the communal harmony. The tweet's caption reads, "Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Chhattisgarh's Gunderdehi sets an example of brotherhood and communal harmony where Hindus and Muslims offer prayers together."

Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Chhattisgarh's Gunderdehi sets an example of brotherhood and communal harmony where Hindus and Muslims offer prayers together. (08.02) pic.twitter.com/09W4UbDcPv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 8, 2023

Our investigation shows that no property angle has been involved in this image. The green Islamic chadar can be seen inside the temple as people from both the Hindu and Muslim community worship there. Chadar has been offered in the temple for hundreds of years from the nearby shrine. The Islamic flag inside the temple represents communal harmony. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

